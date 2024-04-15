Stardew Valley Egg Hunt guide: Schedule, how to win, and more

Every spring in Stardew Valley's Pelican Town Square, the Egg Hunt Festival kicks off as the first festival of the year. It runs throughout most of the day and has a social part and an Egg Hunt event to end the day. You will be able to compete with your fellow villagers in an egg collection race.

This guide provides details on when you can join the Egg Hunt event in Stardew Valley and how to win it, along with other aspects.

When does the Stardew Valley Egg Hunt event start?

The event starts on day 13 of spring. (Image via ConcernedApe)

Every festival in the title has a theme, and the Egg Festival is quite literally an egg-themed event. It happens at Pelican Town, where you are to participate in an egg hunt mini-game. You can check the date on the Calendar in Stardew Valley in front of Pierre's Store.

The date and time for the Egg Hunt are shown below:

Event date : 13th day of Spring

: 13th day of Spring Timing: Between 9 am and 2 pm

To get started, you must make your way into Pelican Town Square at the specified time. You cannot set foot in the town before 9 am. When the Egg Festival is over, you will be transported back to your farm by 10 pm.

All details about the Stardew Valley Egg Hunt event

Search for hidden eggs throughout the village. (Image via ConcernedApe)

In the Egg Hunt event, you and some other villagers have 50 seconds to find small colored eggs scattered throughout the village. The number of eggs you need to gather to win this event depends on the number of players currently active. Also, if you don’t manage to win, Abigail will become victorious.

Here are the number of eggs you need to find, depending on the player count:

Single player: 9 Eggs

9 Eggs 2 players: 6 Eggs

6 Eggs 3 players: 5 Eggs

5 Eggs 4-plus players: 4 Eggs

Make two visits to Mayor Lewis to start the Egg Hunt event. When the event is done, then the festival is over automatically. Thus, talk to everyone and do some shopping before starting it.

How to win the Egg Hunt event in Stardew Valley

At the Egg Hunt event in Stardew Valley, the eggs are kept hidden in the same spot throughout. If you want to have a high chance of winning this fun game, it is recommended that you start your search in areas where there are a higher number of eggs in a cluster.

You can find them in these locations:

The area behind Pierre's Stall (beside Harvey's Clinic) : 3 eggs

: 3 eggs Around George and Evelyn's House : 3 eggs

: 3 eggs Around Mayor Lewis's Manor : 3 eggs

: 3 eggs In the bed of the truck located next to Mayor Lewis's Manor : 1 egg

: 1 egg In the Graveyard : 2 eggs

: 2 eggs Outside the fence of the Graveyard: 2

When you win your first year of the Egg Hunt, you get a Straw Hat. If you happen to win any other year after that, you will be rewarded with 1000g for each additional victory in the egg hunt.

