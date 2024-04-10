How to get and use the Calendar in Stardew Valley

Calendar in Stardew Valley helps in keeping track of important dates like festivals, birthdays, and crop harvesting times. It is crucial for progressing in the game as a large portion of gameplay relies on maintaining friendly relationships with NPCs, keeping track of crop harvest times, and enjoying other in-game events.

There are two ways to access a calendar in Stardew Valley. The first is completely free and readily available from the start. The second requires a bit of saving up but offers more functionality. There's no level requirement to acquire either version, making the calendar accessible for new players as well.

This guide discusses both methods of accessing the calendar and the slightly different functionality each calendar offers.

Finding the free calendar in Stardew Valley

A free season calendar can be found outside Pierre's shop. (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube/@Infinte Gaming)

Finding the free-to-use calendar is straightforward. Head to Pierre's General Store and you will find this calendar right outside the entrance on the quest board. It displays the current season and highlights any upcoming festivals for that particular week. It's particularly helpful for new players.

However, the free calendar has limitations. It only shows information for the current season and doesn't include details like birthdays or specific foraging periods. This is where purchasing a calendar from Robin becomes beneficial.

Purchasing the Calendar in Stardew Valley

The calendar can be purchased from Robin's shop for 2000 gold. (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube/@Infinite Gaming)

For a more detailed view of the upcoming events in Sardew Valley, you can buy a calendar from Robin's Carpenter Shop for 2,000 Gold. Unlike the free calendar, Robin's version allows you to hang it inside your farmhouse, giving you easy access to information about upcoming events. It also displays the entire year which includes all upcoming festivals, birthdays for all the NPCs, and even specific times for harvesting seasonal crops like salmonberries and blackberries.

The extra information about festivals and NPCs will help you prepare in advance. For example, knowing Leah's birthday on the Winter 24th allows you to prepare a thoughtful gift beforehand for increasing friendship levels.

Using the Calendar in Stardew Valley

Calendar helps you keep track of specific dates in Stardew Valley. (Image via ConcernedApe)

Using the calendar is simple. For the free calendar outside Pierre's shop, simply stand in front of it and interact with it and it will display all the upcoming festivals for that season.

On the other hand, Robin’s calendar functions a bit differently. Once you’ve bought it and hung it inside your house, it will display the full calendar for the year, through which you can scroll and note important dates.

By effectively using the calendar in Stardew Valley, you can become more organized and efficient. We highly recommend purchasing Robin’s calendar eventually. However, till you’re stocking up on gold, the free calendar outside Pierre’s shop offers great help for progressing in Stardew Valley.

Check out more Stardew Valley articles here: