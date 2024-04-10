How to get Starfruits in Stardew Valley

Starfruits are a vibrant yellow crop in Stardew Valley. They are the second most valuable crop that you can grow and also play a role in completing certain quests and bundles. While acquiring it can be a challenge, the rewards are worth the effort. A Starfruit takes 13 days to mature after which it can be sold for 825 gold or processed into wine for a whopping 2250 gold. This makes it a highly sought-after crop towards the endgame of Stardew Valley.

This article discusses various methods for finding Starfruit seeds and how to grow them for maximum yield.

Ways to obtain Starfruits in Stardew Valley

1) Purchasing at the Oasis

Starfruit seeds can be purchased from Sandy at the Oasis (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube/@Ubisen Games)

The Oasis is a hidden desert area that is unlocked after completing the Calico Desert questline. This area offers the most consistent way to obtain Starfruit seeds.

An NPC named Sandy sells the seeds for a price of 400g each. While this may seem expensive, keep in mind that a single Starfruit sells for 825g, making it a profitable investment in the game. Sandy's shop stocks Starfruit seeds throughout the year so you can collect sufficient gold while waiting for the summer season to arrive.

2) Purchasing from the Traveling Cart

Traveling Cart has a random chance to sell Starfruit and Starfruit Seeds (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube/@Ubisen Games)

The Traveling Cart visits Stardew Valley every Friday and Sunday. The merchant has a chance to stock Starfruits and Starfruit seeds. Starfruits can be bought for a price between 2250 to 3750 gold while seeds can be acquired for anywhere between 600 to 1000 gold.

The drop rate is random so it can take a bit of luck and persistence for you to come across them in the shop. Also, make sure to stock up on enough gold to purchase them as Cart’s items shuffle on every visit.

3) Donating to the Museum

Gunther rewards players with these seeds after donating 15 artifacts to the museum (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube/@Ubisen Games)

At the museum, an NPC named Gunther rewards players with several rare items for donating artifacts. After donating a total of 15 artifacts, Gunther will reward you with some Starfruits as a token of appreciation.

While this method only yields one seed, it's a great way to get Starfruits early in the game and later multiply it using the Seed Maker when you reach level 9.

4) Using the Seed Maker

The Seed Maker can give you a steady supply of Starfruit Seeds (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube/@Ubisen Games)

The Seed Maker is a late-game craftable item that allows you to multiply your existing seeds into seed packets. While it has a 25% chance of failing, it is still one of the most efficient ways to multiply your Starfruit seeds exponentially.

This method is most effective once you have a few Starfruits in your inventory and are looking to expand your crop production. Note that the Seed Maker requires level 9 and is unlocked after completing the Scientist Bundle in the Community Center.

How to grow Starfruits in Stardew Valley

Starfruits can be sold after 13 days of planting the seeds (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube/@Ubisen Games)

Now that you’ve gotten the fruit, multiply them and create a never-ending supply of gold. Starfruits are a summer crop so make sure to plant them during that season. They take 13 days to mature after planting and once mature, you can use a scythe or pickaxe to harvest the fruit and sell it for 825 gold each. You can also use fertilizer before planting to maximize the crop yield.

Additionally, choosing the Agriculturalist profession at level 10 gives you a permanent 10% boost to crop growth speed.

