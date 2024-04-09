Stardew Valley Fair Guide: Schedule, how to win, and more

Stardew Valley Fair is an illustrious affair that takes place during every fall in the game. Like all festive carnivals, there are a lot of activities and minigames for you to partake in. You will get Star Tokens from participating in the Stardew Valley Fair which you can exchange for various goodies, including Stardrops from the shop.

Stardrop is one of the most important items in Stardew Valley as it allows you to increase your energy. So it is understandable if you want to participate in the carnival and nab some of the goodies. This article will help you for the Stardew Valley Fair and guide you on how you can efficiently use your time to win the rewards.

When and where does the Stardew Valley Fair take place?

Schedule for the Stardew Valley fair (Image via ConcernedApe || ezlilyy on Youtube)

The Stardew Valley Fair takes place in Pelican Town on the 16th of each year's Fall season. You will be handed a one-week notice period before the celebration begins. All the townsfolk will gather to enjoy the fair and you will have the opportunity to participate in it and show off your harvest if you want to win the competition.

You can partake by entering Pelican Town between 9 am and 3 pm. You will earn Star Tokens which you can exchange for various rewards, specifically Stardrop from the shop near the entrance.

Stardew Valley Fair guide: How to win the competition

How to win the Stardew Valley Fair (Image via ConcernedApe || ezlilyy on Youtube)

The main attraction of the fair is the Grange Display contest where products from your farm can be shown to earn Star Tokens. Talking to Mayor Lewis will allow you to participate in the contest and the better your yield is the more points you will earn. To win you will need to have the highest amount of Star Tokens.

Here are the point requirements to win the Grange Display contest as well as the rewards you will get.

Ranking Points needed Amount of Star Tokens earned First 90 or above 1000 Second 75 500 Third 60 200 Fourth Less than 60 50 Disqualified Mayor Lewis' Pants 750

Now the amount of points you will get will depend on the rarity of the item you choose to put in for display. There are eight categories in the competition where you can showcase your items.

Animal Products

Artisan Good

Fruits

Vegetables

Minerals

Cooking

Fish

Flowers, Forage, and Tree Saps.

Now let us check out the valuation you will get for the rarities and the price of each item.

Sell Price Normal Quality Silver Quality Gold Quality Iridium Quality 0+ g 1 2 3 5 20+ g 2 3 4 6 90+ g 3 4 5 7 200+ g 4 5 6 8 300+ g 5 6 6 8 400+ g 6 6 6 8

On top of that, you will also gain points based on how many items you put up for display. Entering nine items will give you a total of 9 points during the Grange Display contest at Stardew Valley Fair.

As you can see, the iridium quality of products will net you the most value. Here is a list of a few items that will give you the bare minimum value of 90 to win the contest.

1x Iridium Quality Large Milk

1x Normal Quality Hops

1x Gold Quality Albacore

1x Gold Quality Pumpkin

1x Gold Quality Cheese

1x Normal Quality Melon

1x Normal Quality Diamond

1x Normal Quality Duck Mayonaise

1x Iridium Quality Goat Milk

Be careful to not include any duplicate items as you will be penalized for that.

Is it possible for new players to win the Stardew Valley Fair?

Yes, it is possible to win in your first year (Image via ConcernedApe || ezlilyy on Youtube)

Yes, you can win the fair if you are a beginner in Stardew Valley. We recommend using the following items if you want to win the contest and land a sweet Stardrop early on in the game:

Gold-quality Purple Mushroom

Melons

Cheese Cauliflower

Gold-quality Cheese

Goat Cheese

Pickled Cauliflower

Purple Mushroom (picked)

