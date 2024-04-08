Is Stardew Valley difficult for beginners?

Trying out Stardew Valley for the first time can feel a bit intimidating. As much as ConcernedApe tries to provide you with a simple, relaxing farming experience, there is a lot to do in this indie game. Time is limited and there is a lot to do while utilizing the time efficiently. While this can feel like a daunting task, Stardew Valley is not that difficult for new players.

Now there is one thing to be clarified. Yes, the game is not very difficult, but there are certain game modes such as fishing and mining which can provide a bit of a challenge. After all, if everything was too easy you would not feel a sense of accomplishment, and the game might feel too boring and mundane.

How difficult is Stardew Valley?

You have inherited a patch of farmland that you will need to tend to (Image via ConcernedApe)

The starting hours of the game might feel like a chore rather than being a difficult experience. You have inherited a large patch of farmland from your relative and now you must work hard to turn it into a profitable endeavor. The biggest enemy for you early on will be the time limit that you get.

Games from the farming genre tend to have a certain meta that will help you to level up efficiently. But besides that, Stardew Valley is quite easy to get into as the tutorials will teach you all the basic mechanics.

Endgame content will also not be an issue as by the time you will get there you will be pretty much accustomed to the gameplay.

Overall, except for a few areas such as certain dungeons, you can expect a fun and relaxing time once you get past the few tidbits early on in the game. It is not too difficult and the tutorials are enough to get you started.

A few beginner tips for Stardew Valley

The game is not too difficult to understand (Image via ConcernedApe)

Despite providing a fantastic relaxing experience, there are certain things that you should keep in mind while playing Stardew Valley. If you are a beginner, you should take into account some of these tips that will help you get accustomed easily to the game.

Choose your farm wisely

The game allows you to choose between several types of farms, each with its share of advantages and disadvantages. Choosing your farm is essential as it will dictate what your main source of resources and revenue is. The Riverland farm is great for fishing, whereas the standard farm you will get will provide a balanced option.

Build a Silo

Before chopping down the grass, do remember to build a Silo. It is quite cheap to construct and allows you to convert the chopped grass into hay which you can feed to livestock when you raise them eventually.

Farm Coffee

Coffee is a great item in Stardew Valley which will increase your speed. It will allow you to traverse quickly between the various parts of the world. While you can buy coffee from vendors, it is better to grow it yourself so that you can save both currency and the time that you will spend going to the shop.

Celebrate birthdays

Birthdays in Stardew Valley allow you to quickly grow close to certain characters. You should spend your time with them so that you can level up your friendship quickly during their birthdays.

