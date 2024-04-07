How to get hardwood in Stardew Valley

Hardwood in Stardew Valley is an essential component for many of your crafting recipes. While you can get by using normal wood in the early hours of the game, you will soon require this special type of wood to craft various high-level furniture. You can find hardwood by chopping down only certain trees, which are tricky to find.

But, fear not farming enthusiasts and residents of Stardew Valley. With this article, we will help you locate areas where you can find hardwood and also let you know how it can be used in this indie game.

Where to find hardwood in Stardew Valley

You can grow Mahogany trees that gives you hardwood (Image via ConcernedApe)

Hardwood in Stardew Valley can be obtained from a variety of sources. Chopping down certain trees and items in the game world will yield hardwood. These include Mahogany Trees, Large Stumps, and Large Logs. You can find Large Stumps in Secret Woods, and they respawn daily.

You can plant and harvest Mahogany Trees if you want to be able to farm hardwood without any hassle. Do note that you will need to get your hands on Mahogany Seeds first. You can shake a Mahogany Tree or chop it for seeds. Alternatively, you can get the seeds from Slimes and Golden Coconuts. The latter can be found in Ginger Island, whereas the former spawns in Secret Woods.

What is the use for Hardwood in Stardew Valley

Hardwood in Stardew Valley is an essential resource (Image via ConcernedApe)

Hardwood is used primarily for creating high-level tools and furniture. It can also be given as gifts to NPCs. You may also have to deliver a certain amount of hardwood during side quests.

Here are all the furniture items you can craft using hardwood in Stardew Valley:

Cheese Press : 1x Copper Bar, 10x Hardwood, 45x, Stone 45x Wood

: 1x Copper Bar, 10x Hardwood, 45x, Stone 45x Wood Carved Brazier : 1x Coal ,10x Hardwood

: 1x Coal ,10x Hardwood Cork Bobber: 5x Hardwood, 10x Slime, 10x Wood

5x Hardwood, 10x Slime, 10x Wood Cask: 1x Hardwood, 20x Wood

1x Hardwood, 20x Wood Hardwood Fence : 1x Hardwood

: 1x Hardwood Heavy Tapper: 1x Radioactive Bar, 30x Hardwood

1x Radioactive Bar, 30x Hardwood Mini-Obelisk: 3x Gold Bar, 20x Solar Essence, 30x Hardwood

3x Gold Bar, 20x Solar Essence, 30x Hardwood Hopper : 1x Radioactive Bar, 30x Hardwood

: 1x Radioactive Bar, 30x Hardwood Worm Bin: 1x Gold Bard, 1x Iron Bar, 25x Hardwood, 50x Fiber

1x Gold Bard, 1x Iron Bar, 25x Hardwood, 50x Fiber Oil Maker : 1x Gold Bar, 20x Hardwood, 50x Slime

: 1x Gold Bar, 20x Hardwood, 50x Slime Ostrich Incubator : 20x Cinder Shard, 50x Bone Fragment, 50x Hardwood

: 20x Cinder Shard, 50x Bone Fragment, 50x Hardwood Warp Totem: Beach: 1x Hardwood, 2x Coral, 10x Fiber

1x Hardwood, 2x Coral, 10x Fiber Warp Totem: Desert: 1x Coconut, 2x Hardwood, 4 x Iridium Ore

1x Coconut, 2x Hardwood, 4 x Iridium Ore Warp Totem: Farm : 1x Honey, 1x Hardwood, 20x Fiber

: 1x Honey, 1x Hardwood, 20x Fiber Warp Totem: Island : 1x Dragon Tooth, 1x Ginger, 5x Hardwood

: 1x Dragon Tooth, 1x Ginger, 5x Hardwood Warp Totem: Mountains : 1x Iron Bard, 1x Hardwood, 25x Stone

: 1x Iron Bard, 1x Hardwood, 25x Stone Rain Totem : 1x Truffle Oil, 1x Hardwood, 5x Pine Tar

: 1x Truffle Oil, 1x Hardwood, 5x Pine Tar Stump Brazier: 1x Coal, 5x Hardwood

That covers everything you will need to know about hardwood.

In other news, the Stardew Valley 1.6 patch recently went live, and it has brought some significant changes to the game.