How to get Ancient Fruit in Stardew Valley

Ancient Fruit is a highly sought-after crop in Stardew Valley because of its high selling price. Not only does the fruit itself sell for a higher price than other crops, but you can also turn the fruit into wine to earn more money. Unlike most crops, which require replanting each season, Ancient Fruit produces fruit every week after its initial 28-day growth cycle. This makes it a dream crop for every Stardew Valley player.

However, acquiring Ancient Fruits is not as straightforward as buying seeds from Pierre's shop. The methods for finding it require substantial time investment and a factor of luck.

In this article, we will discuss methods of acquiring Ancient Seeds and how to convert them into Ancient Fruits in Stardew Valley.

Methods to get Ancient Fruit Seeds in Stardew Valley

1) Purchasing from Merchant

Merchant has a 1.5% chance to sell an Ancient Seed. (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube/@Wickedy)

The Traveling Merchant appears in Cindersap Forest every Friday and Sunday and has a chance to sell Ancient Seeds. However, this method relies heavily on luck.

The Traveling Merchant’s stock is random with only a 1.26% chance of Ancient Seeds appearing. Moreover, the price of seeds can fluctuate wildly, ranging anywhere between 100 gold to 1,000 gold. While this method does not require grinding, it requires luck and time to yield results.

2) Defeating bugs in the Mines and Sewers

Defeating certain enemies has a 0.5% chance of dropping an Ancient Seed. (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube/@Wickedy)

The Mines and Sewers spawn certain types of bugs that have a chance to drop Ancient Seeds when slain. Grubs, Kflies, and Mutant Grubs all have a 0.5% chance of dropping an Ancient Seed Artifact upon defeat.

While the drop rate is low, continuous exploration and insect grinding can increase your chances of finding a seed.

The benefit here is that you don't need to spend any money, but keep in mind that some deeper levels of Mines and Sewers have a high level of challenge and require proper gear for fighting these enemies.

3) Donating the Ancient Seed Artifact

The Artifact can be donated to the museum for a pack of ancient seeds. (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube/@Wickedy)

This method allows you to acquire a recipe for crafting Ancient Seeds. While exploring the Cindersap Forest or the Mines, you might stumble upon an Ancient Seed Artifact.

Donating this to the Museum unlocks the recipe for crafting Ancient Seeds from the Artifact itself. This not only grants you a few precious seeds but also helps complete the Museum collection. However, finding the artifact is purely random and may require extensive exploration and patience.

4) Using the Seed Maker

Reaching level 9 unlocks the Seed Maker. (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube/@Wickedy)

This method requires at least one Ancient Seed and reaching a certain level but the payoff is much better than the methods mentioned before. Once you obtain your first fruit from any of the above methods, you can use the Seed Maker. It is a tool unlocked at Farming Level 9 that converts your seed into an Ancient Seed packet.

This allows you to multiply your precious seeds exponentially to create a never-ending supply of Ancient Fruits. While the Seed Maker has a 25% chance of failing, the odds are still much higher than the previous methods. Make sure to stock up at least three or four Ancient Seeds and use the Seed Maker to turn them into multiple seed packets over time.

How to grow Ancient Seeds into Ancient Fruits

Seeds can be planted in any season except winter. (Image via (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube/@Wickedy)

Once you've acquired your precious Ancient Seed packets, it's time to cultivate those seeds and turn them into Ancient Fruits. Ancient Seeds can be planted outdoors in any season except Winter. The initial growth period takes 28 days after which the plant matures and produces its first fruit.

After the initial fruit, the plant will yield a new fruit every seven days throughout all seasons except Winter. These fruits sell for a whopping 520 gold per fruit, making it one of the most profitable crops in the game. This turns ancient fruits into a solid source of income for the late game of Stardew Valley.

Tips to get the maximum supply of Ancient Fruit

Invest in upgrading your Greenhouse as soon as possible. Since seasons don’t change inside the greenhouse, filling it with Ancient Fruit plants will generate a consistent stream of income throughout the year.

Once you have a steady supply of Ancient Seeds, use the Seed Maker to multiply your seeds exponentially.

Keep an eye out for Ancient Seeds whenever the Traveling Merchant arrives in the Cindersap Forest. Purchasing additional seeds can accelerate your growth.

