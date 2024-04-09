How to find Linus' Basket in Stardew Valley

One way to build a friendship with Linus is by completing his Linus' Basket quest for him in the Fall season. In this quest, Linus loses his blackberry basket. While finding and returning it may seem an easy task, it can be difficult for some players as the basket is well hidden in the backdrop of the game.

This quest does not offer monetary rewards, but it increases friendship with Linus who considers himself an outcast. He might seem tough to approach at first, but befriending Linus and fulfilling his request can help you understand his backstory.

In this article, we will walk you through every step to complete Linus’ basket quest in Stardew Valley.

Starting Linus’ Basket quest

There's no specific level requirement to start this quest. As long as it's Fall, you'll receive a letter from Linus on the 8th day expressing his excitement for blackberry season and informing you about the disappearance of his basket. Accepting his letter officially starts the "Linus' Basket" quest.

Finding the Basket

Linus' basket can be found near the entrance to the bus tunnel at Backwoods (Image via ConcernedApe)

Unlike most other quests in Stardew Valley, the game doesn't provide any direct hints about the basket's location. This can lead to a lot of searching for new players who are still getting used to the hidden nooks and corners of the map.

Here are the steps to find Linus' basket in Stardew Valley:

Linus’ basket is located in an area known as Backwoods. You can reach it by going left of the Bus stop. A small portion of this area is visible from the path leading to Robin's house on your farm. To access the area, exit your farm from the east side and walk towards the bus. Don't enter the bus, instead continue left past the bus stop until you reach a new area with a dirt path, some bushes, and the entrance to the bus tunnel. Look for the opening of the bus tunnel peeking through the trees. Once you're in the Backwoods, keep your eyes attentive for the basket itself. The basket is easily visible once in that area so it should be easy enough to spot. It's a simple brown basket on the roadside just next to the entrance of the bus tunnel.

Returning the Basket

You can return to Robin's house to find Linus in his tent (Image via ConcernedApe)

After you’ve successfully collected the basket inside the tunnel, it's time to meet Linus and deliver his basket to him. You'll usually find him near his tent in the mountains. Head past Robin's house and follow the path upwards. Linus might be inside his tent. If not, he can be found near the lake or the area near the train tracks.

Talk to Linus and give him his basket back. While he won't offer any monetary reward, you'll gain a friendship point for your efforts. It also unlocks unique dialogue and even special recipes.

