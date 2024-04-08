5 Stardew Valley mods you should try out (2024)

Modding is one of the best aspects of PC gaming and there are a plethora of Stardew Valley mods that can elevate your farming experience. From quality-of-life overhauls to new NPCs and some hilarious ones, the modding scene for the game provides a lot to engage with.

With so many Stardew Valley mods available in hand, you might get confused as to what to install. So we are listing five of the best ones that will provide you with a grandiose farming adventure.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions

Best Stardew Valley mods that you should try out

1) Auto fishing 2.0

Auto Fishing 2.0 mod (Image via ConcernedApe II and Tibsz)

Kicking off this list is a mod that you should definitely install. Fishing can be a chore for beginners in Stardew Valley but it will be your main activity if you choose the Riverland farm. This mod allows you to automatically catch fishes.

Auto Fishing 2.0 by Tibsz is an upgraded version of the original mod and it introduces more features, such as being able to set the metrics of stamina usage for fishing.

Auto Fishing 2.0 Nexusmods page

2) NPC Map locations

NPC map location mod(Image via ConcernedApe II Bouhm and Pathoschild )

The villagers in Stardew Valley play an integral part in your life. You can befriend them, buy items from them, and even celebrate their birthday. But keeping track of everyone can get a bit overwhelming. Sadly, ConcernedApe did not include any map feature that will help you locate the NPCs.

Thankfully, modders Bouhm and Pathoschild took the matter into their own hands and created NPC Map locations. This Stardew Valley mod gives you a minimap which will allow you to locate all the villagers.

NPC Map locations Nexusmods page

3) Health and Stamina regeneration

Health and Stamina Regeneration mod (Image via ConcernedApe II Jessebot )

This Stardew Valley mod is pretty much self-explanatory. In the vanilla game, your health and stamina are limited and they will run out if you are not careful enough during your daily activities, posing another restriction. Although your stamina and health will regenerate upon eating food or resting, it can slow your game down.

This mod by Jessebot will allow you to regain your lost health and stamina after a brief period. You can also tweak values to set how frequently you will regain your lost health and stamina and the amount that will be obtained.

Health and Stamina regeneration Nexusmods page

4) Crops anytime, anywhere

Crops anytime, anywhere mod (Image via ConcernedApe II Pathoschild)

The type of crops that can be grown on your farm depends on the seasons. For example, Summer crops in Stardew Valley will only grow during Summer. Furthermore, crops can only be grown on certain tiles on your farm and not in the entire area. While this is all part of the experience, you might want to remove the restrictions imposed on you.

This is where this Stardew Valley mod from Pathoschild comes in. It removes all restrictions, allows you to customize crops that can be grown during any season, and gives you control over where you want to grow them.

Crops Anytime, Anywhere Nexusmods Page

5) Stardew Valley Expanded

Stardew Valley Expanded mod(Image via ConcernedApe II FlashShifter)

Created by FlashShifter, this is probably the best Stardew Valley mod you can install. While the base experience is already great and can keep you occupied for hours, this mod brings new additions to the game and overhauls many areas.

From 50 new locations to 27 NPCs and a whole new set of quests among other things, this Stardew Valley mod adds a plethora of content for you to dive into.

Stardew Valley Expanded Nexusmods page

Check out the following articles for more Stardew Valley content: