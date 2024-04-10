How to get and farm clay in Stardew Valley? Every recipe and requirements

Clay in Stardew Valley is an essential resource used for many purposes. Although it may seem challenging and confusing initially, gathering clay can be pretty straightforward if done in the right way. In addition to using it for crafting tools and constructing structures, you can also use clay as a way of initiating some quests.

Through this guide, you will be fully aware of how to acquire and build up your stockpile of clay in Stardew Valley, including the right recipe and requirements.

How to get clay in Stardew Valley?

Digging into dirt or sand is a great way to obtain clay in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

Getting clay in Stardew Valley can be a bit of a challenge if you don't know the right places and techniques to use. Here are several ways that you can obtain clay:

Dig up : The simplest way is to use a hoe to dig into dirt or sand. So you need to find a spot on the dirt and use the hoe. After the tile is tilled, hitting it again will not be useful. Thus, move around and cover all the spots on your farm.

: The simplest way is to use a hoe to dig into dirt or sand. So you need to find a spot on the dirt and use the hoe. After the tile is tilled, hitting it again will not be useful. Thus, move around and cover all the spots on your farm. Artifact spots : Clay can be found while digging Artifact spots. To dig up an Artifact Spot, you would need to use a hoe.

: Clay can be found while digging Artifact spots. To dig up an Artifact Spot, you would need to use a hoe. Geode : When a Geode is cracked open, there may be clay as well.

: When a Geode is cracked open, there may be clay as well. Mining : Go to the Ginger Island Dig Site and mine clay nodes.

: Go to the Ginger Island Dig Site and mine clay nodes. Gifts: Clay in Stardew Valley can also be given as a present in some cases. For instance, during the final festival of the annual town events, you might receive clay from Jas or Vincent.

Best clay recipes in Stardew Valley

Clay in Stardew Valley is essential for various recipes (Image via ConcernedApe)

Clay in Stardew Valley is a pretty important item for a few particular recipes that you will want to get your hands on. The following are all recipes that use clay:

Bone Mill

Usage : The tool can turn bone items into fertilizers

: The tool can turn bone items into fertilizers Components : 3 Clay, 10 Bone Fragments, 20 Stones

: 3 Clay, 10 Bone Fragments, 20 Stones Requisites: Special order from Gunther

Garden Pot

Usage : If it's inside, it can produce any crop; when outside, it can produce seasonal crops

: If it's inside, it can produce any crop; when outside, it can produce seasonal crops Components : 1 Clay, 1 Refined Quartz, 10 Stones

: 1 Clay, 1 Refined Quartz, 10 Stones Requisites: Finish the Greenhouse quest, then receive it from Evelyn

Quality Retaining Soil

Usage : It increases the chance of the soil remaining watered overnight

: It increases the chance of the soil remaining watered overnight Components : 1 Clay, 3 Stones

: 1 Clay, 3 Stones Requisites: Farming Level 7

Deluxe Retaining Soil

Usage : The soil will remain watered overnight

: The soil will remain watered overnight Components : 1 Clay, 5 Stones, 3 Fiber

: 1 Clay, 5 Stones, 3 Fiber Requisites: Get from the Island Trader for 50 Cinder Shard

Fiber Seeds

Usage : These can be planted in any season and don't need to be watered. Use the scythe to harvest

: These can be planted in any season and don't need to be watered. Use the scythe to harvest Components : 1 Clay, 1 Mixed Seeds, 5 Sap

: 1 Clay, 1 Mixed Seeds, 5 Sap Requisites: Special order from Linus

Brick Floor

Usage : Used for decoration

: Used for decoration Components : 2 Clay, 5 Stones

: 2 Clay, 5 Stones Requisites: Purchasable from the Carpenter’s Shop for 500g

Silo Building

Usage : It is storage for hay

: It is storage for hay Components : 100g, 100 Stones, 10 Clay, 5 Copper Bar

: 100g, 100 Stones, 10 Clay, 5 Copper Bar Requisites: Purchasable from Robin in the Carpenter’s Shop

Dehydrator

Usage : It can dry out fruit or edible mushrooms. Place five of them inside.

: It can dry out fruit or edible mushrooms. Place five of them inside. Components : 2 Cloth, 30 Wood, 1 Fire Quartz

: 2 Cloth, 30 Wood, 1 Fire Quartz Requisites: Purchasable from Pierre's General Store for 10,000g

Shirt

Usage : Wearable clothing

: Wearable clothing Components : 1 Cloth, 1 Clay

: 1 Cloth, 1 Clay Requisites: Go to Emily and Haley’s house and utilize the sewing machine

