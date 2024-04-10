How to get and farm clay in Stardew Valley? Every recipe and requirements

Clay in Stardew Valley is an essential resource used for many purposes. Although it may seem challenging and confusing initially, gathering clay can be pretty straightforward if done in the right way. In addition to using it for crafting tools and constructing structures, you can also use clay as a way of initiating some quests.
Through this guide, you will be fully aware of how to acquire and build up your stockpile of clay in Stardew Valley, including the right recipe and requirements.
How to get clay in Stardew Valley?
Getting clay in Stardew Valley can be a bit of a challenge if you don't know the right places and techniques to use. Here are several ways that you can obtain clay:
- Dig up: The simplest way is to use a hoe to dig into dirt or sand. So you need to find a spot on the dirt and use the hoe. After the tile is tilled, hitting it again will not be useful. Thus, move around and cover all the spots on your farm.
- Artifact spots: Clay can be found while digging Artifact spots. To dig up an Artifact Spot, you would need to use a hoe.
- Geode: When a Geode is cracked open, there may be clay as well.
- Mining: Go to the Ginger Island Dig Site and mine clay nodes.
- Gifts: Clay in Stardew Valley can also be given as a present in some cases. For instance, during the final festival of the annual town events, you might receive clay from Jas or Vincent.
Best clay recipes in Stardew Valley
Clay in Stardew Valley is a pretty important item for a few particular recipes that you will want to get your hands on. The following are all recipes that use clay:
Bone Mill
- Usage: The tool can turn bone items into fertilizers
- Components: 3 Clay, 10 Bone Fragments, 20 Stones
- Requisites: Special order from Gunther
Garden Pot
- Usage: If it's inside, it can produce any crop; when outside, it can produce seasonal crops
- Components: 1 Clay, 1 Refined Quartz, 10 Stones
- Requisites: Finish the Greenhouse quest, then receive it from Evelyn
Quality Retaining Soil
- Usage: It increases the chance of the soil remaining watered overnight
- Components: 1 Clay, 3 Stones
- Requisites: Farming Level 7
Deluxe Retaining Soil
- Usage: The soil will remain watered overnight
- Components: 1 Clay, 5 Stones, 3 Fiber
- Requisites: Get from the Island Trader for 50 Cinder Shard
Fiber Seeds
- Usage: These can be planted in any season and don't need to be watered. Use the scythe to harvest
- Components: 1 Clay, 1 Mixed Seeds, 5 Sap
- Requisites: Special order from Linus
Brick Floor
- Usage: Used for decoration
- Components: 2 Clay, 5 Stones
- Requisites: Purchasable from the Carpenter’s Shop for 500g
Silo Building
- Usage: It is storage for hay
- Components: 100g, 100 Stones, 10 Clay, 5 Copper Bar
- Requisites: Purchasable from Robin in the Carpenter’s Shop
Dehydrator
- Usage: It can dry out fruit or edible mushrooms. Place five of them inside.
- Components: 2 Cloth, 30 Wood, 1 Fire Quartz
- Requisites: Purchasable from Pierre's General Store for 10,000g
Shirt
- Usage: Wearable clothing
- Components: 1 Cloth, 1 Clay
- Requisites: Go to Emily and Haley’s house and utilize the sewing machine
