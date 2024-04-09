All golden walnut locations in Stardew Valley

Finding the golden walnut locations in Stardew Valley and acquiring the currency is useful in unlocking many advantages throughout the in-game island. The golden walnut is a special kind of currency that can be earned through different actions and traded with the island's parrots for accessing fast travel, new locations, and more.

Notably, only 116 out of the 130 golden walnut locations in Stardew Valley need to be explored for you to be eligible to get all of the parrots' rewards. To know how many walnuts you have found (or still have to find), interact with the parrot in Leo's house.

This guide reveals all the golden walnut locations in Stardew Valley and thoroughly explain how you can obtain them.

Golden walnut locations in Stardew Valley: Ginger Island West

There are 52 golden walnut locations in Stardew Valley's Ginger Island West. They are listed below:

Harvest Crops (5) : Harvest any crop on Ginger Island West to get golden walnuts.

: Harvest any crop on Ginger Island West to get golden walnuts. Gourmand Frog Requests (15) : Follow Gourmand Frog's requests and plant corps accordingly. Talk to the frog to get the rewards.

: Follow Gourmand Frog's requests and plant corps accordingly. Talk to the frog to get the rewards. Northern Cliffs (1) : Go to the south of the farm to locate the sand next to the northern cliff, and dig that place.

: Go to the south of the farm to locate the sand next to the northern cliff, and dig that place. Mining Mussel Nodes (5) : Receive occasional golden walnuts by mining Mussel Nodes.

: Receive occasional golden walnuts by mining Mussel Nodes. Southwest Shipwreck (1) : Navigate to the beach's southwest side to find a hidden path. Following that, find a golden walnut inside a plant located to the south of the farm.

: Navigate to the beach's southwest side to find a hidden path. Following that, find a golden walnut inside a plant located to the south of the farm. Whack a Mole (1) : Find and hit the mole on the beach's southeast side.

: Find and hit the mole on the beach's southeast side. Three Blue Starfish (1) : Find the three blue starfish on the beach's south side. Then dig up the nearby sand.

: Find the three blue starfish on the beach's south side. Then dig up the nearby sand. Tide Pools 1(1) : Go to the beach to find the blue and yellow starfish in a diamond shape. Dig up the place between them.

: Go to the beach to find the blue and yellow starfish in a diamond shape. Dig up the place between them. Tide Pools 2 (1) : Go to the bottom left of the tide pools and dig up the diamond-shaped location's center.

: Go to the bottom left of the tide pools and dig up the diamond-shaped location's center. Beach "X" (1) : Find the "X" mark near the tide pools and dig it up.

: Find the "X" mark near the tide pools and dig it up. Coconut Tree (1) : Go to Farm's west and find a coconut tree. Then, use the shovel to dig behind it.

: Go to Farm's west and find a coconut tree. Then, use the shovel to dig behind it. Quest Reward (5) : Finish "The Pirate's Wife" mission.

: Finish "The Pirate's Wife" mission. Birdie's Hut (1) : Go to the north of Birdie's Hut and dig up the sand near it.

: Go to the north of Birdie's Hut and dig up the sand near it. Western Coast Cliff (1) : Go to the top of the western coast. Then, find the golden walnut in a bush located at the cliff's bottom right.

: Go to the top of the western coast. Then, find the golden walnut in a bush located at the cliff's bottom right. Qi's Walnut Room (1): Go to the ocean near Qi's Walnut Room. It has a bush with a golden walnut inside.

Go to the ocean near Qi's Walnut Room. It has a bush with a golden walnut inside. Tiger Slime Grove 1 (1): Defeat every slime in the Tiger Slime Grove.

Defeat every slime in the Tiger Slime Grove. Tiger Slime Grove 2 (1) : Go to the Grove and locate the golden walnut behind the mahogany tree.

: Go to the Grove and locate the golden walnut behind the mahogany tree. Tiger Slime Grove 3 (1): Go to the Grove and dig up the middle of the grass behind the mahogany tree.

Go to the Grove and dig up the middle of the grass behind the mahogany tree. Tiger Slime Grove 4 (1): Go to the Grove's east pathway and locate the golden walnut on a cliff edge. It is near the road's end

Go to the Grove's east pathway and locate the golden walnut on a cliff edge. It is near the road's end Southern Wall (1): Navigate to the bridge's west and locate the golden walnut on a bush near the southern wall.

Navigate to the bridge's west and locate the golden walnut on a bush near the southern wall. Quest Reward (3): Finish the "Simon Says" quest.

Finish the "Simon Says" quest. Parrot Express Station 1 (1) : Go to the Parrot Express Station's east path and find the diamond-shaped location with pebbles inside. Dig up the middle of that place.

: Go to the Parrot Express Station's east path and find the diamond-shaped location with pebbles inside. Dig up the middle of that place. Parrot Express Station 2 (1) : Go to the station's east and find the hidden path. There's a golden walnut at the end of the road.

: Go to the station's east and find the hidden path. There's a golden walnut at the end of the road. Parrot Express Station 3 (1): Go to the east of the cliff, overlooking the Farmhouse south. Find a bush along the cliff with a golden walnut inside.

Golden walnut locations in Stardew Valley: Ginger Island East

There are 11 golden walnut locations in Stardew Valley's Ginger Island East. They are as follows:

Leo's Hut outside (1) : Follow the path leading to Leo's Hut and find the golden walnut in a bush in the jungle.

: Follow the path leading to Leo's Hut and find the golden walnut in a bush in the jungle. Altar Near Leo's Hut (3) : Go to Leo's Hut and put a banana on the staircase's altar to obtain the golden walnuts.

: Go to Leo's Hut and put a banana on the staircase's altar to obtain the golden walnuts. Leo's Hut inside (1) : Find the tree inside Leo's Hut and hit it with an axe. It will drop a golden walnut.

: Find the tree inside Leo's Hut and hit it with an axe. It will drop a golden walnut. South of the Shrine (1) : Go to the south of Leo's Hut using the hidden path to find the shrine that has a golden walnut.

: Go to the south of Leo's Hut using the hidden path to find the shrine that has a golden walnut. The Bird Shrine (5): Solve the Bird Shrine riddle.

Golden walnut locations in Stardew Valley: Ginger Island North

There are 48 golden walnut locations in Stardew Valley's Ginger Island North. They are listed below:

Island North entrance 1 (1) : Go to the entrance to Island North and find the pebbles on top of the staircase. Dig up the center of that place.

: Go to the entrance to Island North and find the pebbles on top of the staircase. Dig up the center of that place. Island North entrance 2 (2) : Go to the entrance's northeast path and locate the diamond-shaped flowers. Dig up the center.

: Go to the entrance's northeast path and locate the diamond-shaped flowers. Dig up the center. Hidden passage (1) : Go to Island North's entrance and find the top of the stairs near it. There's a hidden path to the west that features the golden walnut.

: Go to Island North's entrance and find the top of the stairs near it. There's a hidden path to the west that features the golden walnut. Island Field Office (1) : Go to the Island Field Office's southeast and locate the unusual patch of sand. Dig up that place to find a golden walnut.

: Go to the Island Field Office's southeast and locate the unusual patch of sand. Dig up that place to find a golden walnut. Dig site #1 (1) : Go to the Dig site and find the golden walnut in the stone circle's middle.

: Go to the Dig site and find the golden walnut in the stone circle's middle. Dig site #2 (1) : Go right above the Dig site and locate the golden walnut on a bush over the bridge.

: Go right above the Dig site and locate the golden walnut on a bush over the bridge. Dig site #3 (2) : Go to the Dig site and find the hidden path at the top of the bridge. Follow the path to find the golden walnuts.

: Go to the Dig site and find the hidden path at the top of the bridge. Follow the path to find the golden walnuts. Ginger Island Field Office 1 (6) : Finish the "Large Animal" collection.

: Finish the "Large Animal" collection. Ginger Island Field Office 2 (3) : Finish the "Snake" collection.

: Finish the "Snake" collection. Ginger Island Field Office 3 (1) : Give the Field Office a Mummified Frog.

: Give the Field Office a Mummified Frog. Ginger Island Field Office 4 (1) : Give the Field Office a Mummified Bat.

: Give the Field Office a Mummified Bat. Ginger Island Field Office 5 (2) : Complete the "Purple Flowers Island Survey."

: Complete the "Purple Flowers Island Survey." Volcano entrance 1 (1) : Go to the Volcano entrance east and locate the circle of pebbles to find the golden walnut.

: Go to the Volcano entrance east and locate the circle of pebbles to find the golden walnut. Volcano entrance 2 (1) : Go to the Volcano entrance northeast to find a curved tree. Hit the tree with a slingshot to get a golden walnut.

: Go to the Volcano entrance northeast to find a curved tree. Hit the tree with a slingshot to get a golden walnut. Volcano entrance 3 (1) : Go to the Volcano entrance south and find the curved palm tree. Dig up its nearby sand.

: Go to the Volcano entrance south and find the curved palm tree. Dig up its nearby sand. Circle of Stones 1 (1) : Go to the map's northwest corner and locate the circle of stones. Dig up the sand to get a golden walnut.

: Go to the map's northwest corner and locate the circle of stones. Dig up the sand to get a golden walnut. Circle of Stones 2 (1) : Navigate to the circle's west and locate a hidden pathway in a bush. Follow it to find a golden walnut.

: Navigate to the circle's west and locate a hidden pathway in a bush. Follow it to find a golden walnut. River of Lava (2) : Use the Watering Can on the River of Lava and head towards the west. Find two bushes that contain golden walnuts.

: Use the Watering Can on the River of Lava and head towards the west. Find two bushes that contain golden walnuts. Volcano (17) : Go to the Volcano and defeat monsters, open chests, and mine blocks to get golden walnuts.

: Go to the Volcano and defeat monsters, open chests, and mine blocks to get golden walnuts. The Forge (2): Go to the Forge and check the bushes to get golden walnuts.

Golden walnut locations in Stardew Valley: Ginger Island South

There are 12 golden walnut locations in Stardew Valley's Ginger Island South. They are as follows:

Island North Stairs (1): Go to the Island North stairs' east and find the hidden passage behind a tree. Follow the path to get a golden walnut.

Go to the Island North stairs' east and find the hidden passage behind a tree. Follow the path to get a golden walnut. Starfish Tide Pool (1) : Go to the Starfish Tide Pool and start fishing to obtain the golden walnut.

: Go to the Starfish Tide Pool and start fishing to obtain the golden walnut. Beach 1 (1): Built the resort. Then go to the beach and locate yellow starfish. Dig up the middle of it.

Built the resort. Then go to the beach and locate yellow starfish. Dig up the middle of it. Beach 2 (5): Finish the mermaid Flute Block riddle. It must be completed on a rainy day.

Finish the mermaid Flute Block riddle. It must be completed on a rainy day. Pirate Cove 1 (3) : Go to the Pirate Cove on an even-numbered day. It has to be a clear night and after 8 pm. Then, win three rounds of darts to obtain golden walnuts.

: Go to the Pirate Cove on an even-numbered day. It has to be a clear night and after 8 pm. Then, win three rounds of darts to obtain golden walnuts. Pirate Cove 2 (1): Build a resort. Then, find the exposed location in the Pirate Cove. Dig up the sand to get a golden walnut.

There are a few other golden walnut locations in Stardew Valley.

If you go to the Blacksmith and open the first golden coconut, it will give you a golden walnut. Furthermore, you can obtain six more by fishing on the Stardew Valley island.

This concludes our list of all the available golden walnut locations in Stardew Valley.

