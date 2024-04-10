How to get and use Sprinklers in Stardew Valley

Sprinklers in Stardew Valley can be helpful for players who are tired of watering their crops manually. It is an automated irrigation system that covers all the tiles within its reach. Players have to water crops regularly unless there is rain. As a result, using an efficient Sprinkler system in your fields will reduce the time, energy, and hard work you put into watering them with just a can.

This article will thoroughly guide you on how to get Sprinklers in Stardew Valley and use them effectively.

How to get Sprinklers in Stardew Valley

Three types of Sprinklers in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

Sprinklers in Stardew Valley can be regarded as one of the most efficient tools. They allow you to save time daily when farming corps.

Sprinklers in the game come in three types:

1) Sprinkler:

At level 2 in farming, you can unlock the Sprinkler, which is used to water four tiles that surround the tool.

Here are the requirements to make the Sprinkler:

Copper Bar x 1

Iron Bar x 1

2) Quality Sprinkler:

The Quality Sprinkler is available when you reach level 6 in farming. Notably, this Sprinkle waters all eight tiles lying in its adjacent positions.

Here are the requirements to make the Quality Sprinkler:

Iron Bar x 1

Gold Bar x 1

Refined Quartz x 1

3) Iridium Sprinkler:

To unlock the Iridium Sprinkler, you need to achieve level 9 in farming. With this, you can water all the two tiles surrounding it. Thus, it can water 24 tiles.

Here are the requirements to make the Iridium Sprinkler:

1 Gold Bar

1 Iridium Bar

1 Battery Pack

When the Sprinklers in Stardew Valley are placed on fields, they automatically start working at the beginning of each day with no extra input. However, if you have any untilled tiles, they won’t water them.

How to use Sprinklers in Stardew Valley

Place the specific type of Sprinkler efficiently to cover all the ground (Image via ConcernedApe)

While basic Sprinklers in Stardew Valley are accessible at an early stage, they do not cover enough space to justify their expense. Thus, it is wise not to heavily rely on them until obtaining a Quality Sprinkler.

If Quality Sprinklers are evenly distributed in a square area, there would be no need to water the farmland because the water quality never drops below the watering point. Furthermore, only a few Quality Sprinklers can cover the entire greenhouse.

The highest level of Sprinkler that you can utilize is the Iridium Sprinkler. Although it is expensive, it would allow you to have massive fields that water themselves.

The Pressure Nozzle upgrades the range of Sprinklers (Image via ConcernedApe)

Importantly, all Sprinklers can be upgraded with two special late-game items: Pressure Nozzle and Enricher. These become available after reaching Qi’s Walnut Room. Some monsters might also drop these items.

Pressure Nozzle:

If the area covered by the Iridium Sprinkler does not meet your requirements, the Pressure Nozzle helps you improve this range even more. It costs 20 Qi Gems.

Here are the new ranges after using the Pressure Nozzle:

Sprinkler : 8 tiles

: 8 tiles Quality Sprinkler : 24 tiles

: 24 tiles Iridium Sprinkler: 48 tiles

Enricher:

The Enricher can be used to inject fertilizer into a Sprinkler. Subsequently, it applies fertilizer to any tiles planted nearby. Notably, it costs 20 Qi Gems.

