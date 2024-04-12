Stardew Valley Coop guide

Creating a Coop in Stardew Valley is pretty essential if you want to keep and raise animals or birds. Although they do not provide any meat, they generate eggs (which can be cooked), wool, and other items to help you survive on your farm. Moreover, the cost of the Coop is relatively low in the game.

Initially, you will have a limited choice of raising chickens in your Coop. But as you sell eggs and earn extra money, you can build new Coops for other beings like rabbits, ducks, and dinosaurs.

This article will thoroughly guide you if you have just started playing Stardew Valley and want to know how to build a Coop and manage it effectively.

How to get a Coop in Stardew Valley?

The first Coop costs 4000g to build (Image via ConcernedApe)

If you want to buy a Coop, you need to head to Robin's Carpenter's Shop. It is located on Pelican Town's north side. Notably, you can only enter the shop from 9 AM to 5 PM.

If you want to buy a Coop, the following items will be required during the purchase:

4000g

300 Wood

100 Stone

The wood can be gathered from trees and branches with an axe, while you have to use a pickaxe to hit stones to gather them.

How to build a Coop in Stardew Valley?

You can visit Robim to build or upgrade a Coop (Image via ConcernedApe)

Firstly, ensure that you have cleared enough area on your farm before speaking to Robin. After buying it, place the Coop in a preferred location. It is worth noting that the Coop takes three days to build. During this time, Robin will not be available to interact.

One Coop can accommodate four chickens. Chickens are available at Marnie’s Ranch for 800g each. They must be tended to, so ensure you have enough hay in stock. Subsequently, each chicken will produce either one brown or one white egg every day. Each egg's value is fifty gold.

Chickens are good friends too and you can pet them to raise their friendship level. Following that, if they start producing large eggs, those can be sold for 95g per item. Another strategy for boosting your income is obtaining a Mayonnaise Machine, which allows players to convert eggs into mayonnaise and sell them for 190g.

How to upgrade a Coop in Stardew Valley?

Upgrading a Coop will unlock more features and animals (Image via ConcernedApe)

As you proceed further in Stardew Valley, you will likely need a better Coop. Thus, make sure to have a standard one ready. Then approach Robin once more and select Big Coop from her menu. After that, choose your Coop to be upgraded.

However, you need the required materials before upgrading to a specific Coop. The upgrade process takes two days to complete and it will still be usable during this time.

The game has three levels of Coop: Coop, Big Coop, and Deluxe Coop. Depending on its level, each one comes with certain features, with a higher level granting more advanced facilities.

Name Coop Big Coop Deluxe Coop New animals available Chicken Void Chicken, Golden Chicken, Duck, Dinosaur Rabbit Total animals it can house 4 8 12 Features Hay Hopper, Feeding Bench Hay Hopper, Feeding Bench, Incubator Hay Hopper, Feeding Bench, Incubator, Autofeed System

Coop upgrade cost

If you have decided to build a Coop on your farm, you will require different items for building it. So, before going to Robin, make sure you have all the following items to build a specific Coop in Stardew Valley:

Coop

4000g

300 Wood

100 Stone

3 Days

Big Coop

10000g

400 Wood

150 Stone

2 Days

Big Coop

20000g

500 Wood

200 Stone

2 Days

Check out other Stardew Valley guides: