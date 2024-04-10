How to get Hay in Stardew Valley

Hay in Stardew Valley is one of the key items you need if you want to raise livestock in the game. Raising cattle and other animals will allow for an immersive farming experience in this indie game, and they come with a lot of advantages.

Hay is also among the items in Stardew Valley that you can farm early on, given you have built a Silo where you can store it. If you are someone who has just started Stardew Valley and wants to gather materials quickly for pre-planning and building your farm accordingly, Hay should be on the top of your list.

This article will guide you through the process of obtaining Hay and how to use it in Stardew Valley.

How to obtain Hay in Stardew Valley and use it

Hay in Stardew Valley is essential to keep your livestock fed (Image via ConcernedApe)

Hay in Stardew Valley comes from dried-up plants and is a great source to keep your livestock fed. When you first start the game, and if you are a beginner in Stardew Valley, the farm that you inherited will be full of grass due to a lack of maintenance. This can be turned into Hay.

First, build a Silo before you start chopping down the grass. You can then start harvesting Hay in Stardew Valley from the grass using a Scythe.

Using a Scythe, there is a 50% chance you will produce 1 Hay each time a tile is entirely cleared of grass. With a Golden Scythe, the chance increases to 75%. Using any Scythe on wheat will give you 40% Hay.

Alternatively, you can buy Hay from either Marnie's Ranch or the Desert Trader.

You can harvest Hay from grass throughout the year except for winter. If you do not want your livestock to grow anxious, make sure to store as much hay as you can before the fall season. Constructing more Silos always helps.

How to use Hay in Stardew Valley

You cannot harvest hay during winters (Image via ConcernedApe)

Hay can be used to feed Coop-Dwelling or Barn-Dwelling animals. You need to manually put them on the feeding bench or, to make your life easier, build a Deluxe Barn.

Just make sure not to give it to your friends on their birthdays in Stardew Valley as they will absolutely hate it and take you for a cheapskate.

