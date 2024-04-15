One of the tasks in Stardew Valley involves completing a survey that requires you to tally the number of Purple Flowers on Ginger Island. There are numerous NPCs on the island, one of which is Professor Snail, who gives out several quests that can be completed for rewards. In addition to the above task, he also inquires about the total count of Purple Starfish on this island as part of his research.

If you're struggling with the task related to Stardew Valley's Professor Snail quest, where you must answer his questions, this post will provide all the necessary information.

Professor Snail's Purple Flowers and Purple Starfish survey location in Stardew Valley

You have to rescue Professor Snail first to complete his survey (Image via ConcernedApe)

There is an encounter with Professor Snail in Stardew Valley's Ginger Island. The professor offers some surveys, and you are rewarded upon completing them. Professor Snail's tent is located to the north of where the starting beach is found. To reach it, move north and proceed along a path until you reach a small green tent. You'll have to save Professor Snail first before you can help him with his surveys.

There is a Dig Site and a broken bridge on the left side of the green tent. To fix it, you need to exchange ten Golden Walnuts with the parrot situated there. After that, enter the location and see a blocked cave.

You can detonate the rocks with any kind of bomb available. After the rock shatters, Professor Snail is released, and you can then talk to him at the Island Field Office.

All Purple Flowers and Purple Starfish available in Stardew Valley

Complete Professor Snail's survey at the Island Field Office (Image via ConcernedApe)

After rescuing Professor Snail, navigate to the Island Field Office, and he will expect you to fill out a survey. The survey asks for details about the number of Purple Flowers and Purple Starfish available on Ginger Island.

The following are the answers to Professor Snail's questions:

Purple Flowers available on the island : 22

: 22 Purple Starfish available on the island: 18

If you choose to count all the Purple Flowers and Purple Starfish on the island, it will certainly be time-consuming. Additionally, if you answer Professor Snail's questions incorrectly, a full in-game day has to pass before you get another opportunity.

Rewards for answering Professor Snail's survey in Stardew Valley

After answering both questions correctly, you can collect two Golden Walnuts. These are special currencies found on Ginger Island. Thus, collecting them can be quite useful, and they will unlock many rewards throughout the island.

Furthermore, four different fossil collections can be completed on this island. Professor Snail is one of the main characters who will help you find all the fossil parts and assemble them to create a complete skeleton, providing valuable hints for free.

Check out other Stardew Valley guides: