How to complete the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event challenges

New rewards are available in Halo Infinite through the Winter Contingency and players can start getting into the holidays with peppermint colors. But earning them isn't done through completing challenges in multiplayer, but rather by simple participation.

While earning the Winter Contingency rewards won't be difficult on their own, especially compared to some of the past weekly challenges before the recent updates, there is a curse to go along with the blessing. Players will have a limited time to gather all of the rewards that they can, and there isn't much known about when the holiday-themed event will return in the future.

Earning rewards in the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event

Rewards in the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event are based entirely on daily participation by the community. They aren't as easy as simply logging in for a daily reward, but all players will need to do is play one match. Once that match is completed without leaving, the reward for that day will be checked off and placed in the player's customization menu.

Each day that passes in the Winter Contingency event will open up a new reward for players to earn. Players will then need to login each day that they can and claim the given reward. The event started on December 21 and it will run until January 4, 2022. That gives players about 14 days to gather all of the winter themed rewards before they disappear.

On an important note, players will not be able to claim multiple rewards if they miss multiple days. One match per day equals one reward, so it is definitely possible to miss some of the rewards. However, all of the rewards will be released by December 30, so that gives some extra time to login and claim those gifts.

What are the rewards in the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event?

Earn all of the holiday rewards before the end of the event. (Image via Microsoft)

Like the Fracture: Tenrai event, all of the rewards are cosmetic, only this time there are less unique items to collect. The most desirable cosmetics will be the Peppermint laugh camos, which can be earned for the Mark VII armor, the assault rifle, and the pistol. As a final reward, there is a second orange-based Mark VII armor color.

Aside from those colors, players can earn some extra armor cosmetics for the leg and shoulder pieces of the Mark VII. Player cards and backgrounds will round out what players can earn in the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider