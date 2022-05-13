How to complete the Her Majesty’s Secret Hidden Story in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is filled with hidden quests for players to complete. These hidden quests provide a bit of background for specific characters and are a great way to level up and receive some rewards.

Players should definitely look to tackle Her Majesty's Secret. However, since it is a hidden quest, players will have to look for it. It won't be given to them when they progress through an area or speak to an NPC.

Her Majesty's Secret can be started at Fesnar Highland in North Vern.

What to do to complete the Lost Ark hidden story Her Majesty's Secret

Arkesia is full of secrets for players to uncover (Image via Smilegate)

Her Majesty's Secret is a hidden quest that requires players to track down different landmarks.

The quest will progress when players interact with them, thereby removing the need to speak to the various NPCs in Lost Ark.

Here is how players can begin this hidden story and complete it:

Travel to Fesnar Highland, which is in the western section of North Vern.

Locate the stone pillar and interact with it to get the first hidden story note.

Now follow the similar stone pillars scattered across the area.

Travel west from there to find a massive sword stuck in the ground.

Interact with the base of the sword to obtain the second hidden story note. Be advised that there is a second fake interaction prompt that appears to the side of the sword. If it is confusing, just find both and interact with them until the second note is acquired.

Move to the Balankar Mountains in North Vern.

Players will find Veloran's Hideout with the Ancient Elveria dungeon available to enter.

Go inside the dungeon and fight through to its center area, known as the Contaminated Ruins.

An interaction point is accessible on the edge of the balcony there.

Interact with it. If the correct point was interacted with near the sword, the final quest marker will be complete.

This Lost Ark hidden story quest isn't too complicated, but there's nothing that points players in the right direction. The lack of information is what makes it somewhat difficult.

Be aware of the fake interaction point at the giant sword (Image via Smilegate)

When taking on Her Majesty's Secret, be prepared to fight. Each interaction point is swarmed with enemies that seem to constantly respawn.

Quickly interact with the points because combat is almost a certainty when traveling to these locations. This is especially true for the Ancient Elveria dungeon. Lost Ark dungeons are known for their tough monsters.

After all three points have been interacted with, the hidden story of Her Majesty's Secret will be finished. Feel free to read through all the notes obtained to learn more about what the secret is.

