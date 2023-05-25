How to complete Iun-Orok Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, players can embark on an adventure through a vast and expansive map, dedicating countless hours to the exploration of hidden treasures and unique items. Along their journey across different regions, players will encounter a multitude of Shrines that hold within them The Light of Blessing.

However, obtaining The Light of Blessing is not a simple task, as it demands the completion of specific challenges. These challenges encompass a wide range of activities like hitting targets with precision, solving puzzles, engaging in battles against formidable Construct Soldiers, and utilizing unique abilities to forge a path forward to make the gameplay experiences more exciting.

The Iun-Orok Shrine can be found within the Tanagar Canyon West Cave, where you will encounter an expansive cave with underground passages upon arrival. To reach the Shrine, you must navigate through these passages.

Here’s how you can complete the challenge of Iun-Orok Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Proceed straight ahead and then descend (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

After entering the cave, proceed straight ahead and then descend downwards. Once you have descended, locate a small hole nearby and pass through it. Next, make a right turn, and you will notice a large object blocking the path, but you can continue by maneuvering around its side.

There is a small hole to your right (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Continue straight ahead, then take a left turn. Be cautious not to venture too far ahead, as there is a small hole slightly to your right. Navigate through this hole and continue moving forward until you reach the Iun-Orok Shrine.

Use the Ultrahand ability to move the ball (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Upon entering the Shrine, you will encounter a spacious room featuring a circular structure resembling a target, along with a sizable metallic sphere. In this area, you need to use the Ultrahand ability to carefully move the ball within the circle. Once this task is accomplished, the door leading to the next area will be unlocked.

You will encounter a pair of balls (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Upon entering the next room, you will encounter a pair of spheres, and you will find a circular target to your left. However, positioned between you and your objective is a slippery slope, which makes it impossible to successfully strike the circle using just one ball. To overcome this obstacle, you can utilize the Ultrahand ability to join two balls together. By skillfully balancing the connected balls along the slippery slope, you can then effectively hit the circle target.

On the left side of the room, you will find a treasure chest (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

In the next room, you will see three spheres of varying sizes: small, medium, and large. Positioned on the left side of the room, you will find a treasure chest that contains ten arrows. By selecting two spheres at random, you can arrange them near the location of the treasure chest. To simplify the process, you can utilize the Ascend ability to elevate yourself and easily obtain the arrows from the chest.

Once the balls are connected, employ the Ultrahand ability to strike the circle (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

After that, arrange the balls in the specified order: small, medium, and then large. You can refer to the image mentioned above. Once the balls are connected, use the Ultrahand ability to strike the ultimate target. Upon successfully hitting the final target, the gateway to The Light of Blessing will be unlocked.

