How to complete Kahatanaum Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom?

The Kahatanaum Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom is simply another point of interest in the Hebra Sky region of the map. During your long adventure in Hyrule, the Kahatanaum Shrine is a benevolent checkpoint that demands very little but gives generously.

The Light of Blessing is a given in shrines in Tears of The Kingdom, but players are usually put through drawn-out puzzles and enemy battles before they are rewarded. The Kahatanaum Shrine, however, has no such reservations. One can easily walk in and claim its rewards.

Read along to find out the solution to this shrine.

How to efficiently complete Kahatanaum Shrine solution in Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Shrine Location

Kahatanaum Shrine location in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Vinci/ youtube.com)

This shrine is situated in the Hebra Sky region. During the quest to find the reason behind the blizzard in Rito village, Link and Tulin will come across this shrine throughout the story.

As you paraglide your way up through the Rising Island Chain, Link will have to maneuver through a series of jump boosts. Upon reaching half the way, you will find another shrine from the game: Mayaumekis Shrine. Take the time to complete it before moving forward with the quest.

Mayaumekis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Perfect Score/ youtube.com)

You will come across the Kahatanaum shrine after this and before reaching the floating ships that will help you climb the sky and enter the cloud encircling the Wind Temple.

Puzzle Solution

There is no essentially no puzzle to solve. Just activate the shrine and enter to trigger the "Rauru's Blessing" trial. Upon entering, you will find a path leading up to the stone statues, where you will be rewarded with a Light of Blessing.

You can also find a chest inside the shrine to give some Zonai Charge. You can stock up on them to keep your Zonai Energy Cell from losing power. The shrine is devoid of enemies and can be completed simply by walking in, making this one of the easiest shrines in Tears of The Kingdom.

Though the shrine doesn't ask for much, the path leading up to it is quite an ordeal. As the Rito village is set in the cold weather of the Sky Islands, keeping a Spicy Pepper will help cold resistance.

The floating islands will also require some excellent paragliding skills despite Tulin's help. So make sure to clock in a reasonable amount of practice with your glider in Tears of The Kingdom.

