How to complete Kisinona Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom, players must conquer several quest and side quest that features powerful enemies and challenging puzzles. Shrines, like small dungeons in the game and offer a mix of challenging enemies and puzzles, are a fascinating component of The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom. It frequently takes a calculated strategy and swift intelligence to overcome the challenges in these Shrines to succeed.

The Kisinona Shrine is in The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom's Eldin Canyon. It distinguishes out as being one of the smaller shrines in the game. It gives a short yet tricky puzzle. Players should follow the guidelines outlined in this article to finish the puzzle at this Shrine.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom: Everything you should do to complete Kisinona Shrine

The Kisinona Shrine's challenge revolves around using wind power, allowing players to interact with the fans. There is only one room in which the puzzle can be found.

Players can reach there from above (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom)

When you first enter the chamber, you will see a sizeable revolving wheel surrounded by smaller rotating devices. To complete the shrine, players must coordinate the simultaneous activation of all of the lights, which are illuminated as these tiny devices spin.

Align the small fans with the wheel (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom)

Ensure the two smaller fans are appropriately connected to the giant wheel. Utilize your Ultrahand capability to align the small fans with the wheel. To prevent any negative impacts, ensure that both fans push air in the same direction.

Utilize your Ultrahand capability (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

Once you have finished solving the puzzle, shift your attention to the ledge where a chest is located. Place one of the fans beneath the ledge, making sure it is pointed upward.

Place one of the fans beneath the ledge (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

You can use Link's Paraglider by jumping into the stream of wind created when the fan is turned on. You can safely land on the ledge and open the chest by being launched to a substantial height.

You will be able to land on the ledge and open the chest safely (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

You will find a powerful Construct Bow inside. You can now enter the statue room and obtain the Light of Blessing.

