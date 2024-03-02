The Liberate Veld Major Order in Helldivers 2 is a time-constrained objective. It would be best to work with your fellow Helldivers to rid Veld of the Terminid threat that has begun its infestation. The last Major Order in Helldivers 2 represented a threat from the Automaton enemy types.

If you've been struggling for ways to help Veld, then you've come to the right place. This article will show you how to complete the Liberate Veld Major Order in Helldivers 2 and the best weapons for the job.

Here's how to complete the Liberate Veld Major Order in Helldivers 2

Play with friends to have an easier time in-game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/Tomographic)

Completing the Liberate Veld Major Order in Helldivers 2 is fairly simple. All you have to do is participate in the various missions available to complete on this planet. Doing so on a higher difficulty will allow you to earn more medals, which can be used for better weapons in Helldivers 2. However, some of the available objectives can be complex.

So, it is recommended to only go for them if you're playing Helldivers 2 with a team. Terminids are very different from the infamous Automatons, so you will have to switch up your loadout if you're going to take them on. Let's take a look at the best weapons for the job.

Best weapons for completing the Liberate Veld Major Order in Helldivers 2

The Railgun can tear through Terminids (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/Tomographic)

Some Terminid enemy types in this game are heavily armored, so you will need strong weapons to take them down. Here is our choice of weapons for the Liberate Veld Major Order in Helldivers 2:

Primary Weapon: AR-23P Liberator Penetrator/SG-225 Breaker

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator/SG-225 Breaker Secondary Weapon: P-19 Redeemer

P-19 Redeemer Grenade: G-16 Impact

The AR-23P Liberator Penetrator and the SG-225 Breaker are excellent at armor piercing and will serve you well against the Terminids. For your Secondary Weapon, the P-19 Redeemer is an excellent choice because of its high rate of fire. Finally, the G-16 Impact is fantastic for this mission since it can eliminate multiple enemies.

You'll also want to pick up some strong support weapons for this mission. The Railgun and the Anti-Material Rifle are some of the best support weapons in the game, making them excellent for this mission. You will also be facing Bile Titans, which can be pretty tanky, so packing a Stratagem like the Eagle 500KG Bomb or the Orbital Precision Strike is also advised.

Now you're ready to go out there and liberate Veld in the name of Super Earth.