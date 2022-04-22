How to complete the Locked Out challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features all of the fan-favorite moments of the iconic sci-fi franchise. The game also puts players through a variety of challenges that don't make the movies to gain extra items.

One of the most common types of challenges in the game requires players to find a way into locked areas. While these often have the same solution, players should hunt them down and claim the sweet rewards.

Locked Out in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players will find this challenge in Episode 1: The Phantom Menace on the planet Naboo. They'll find a resident of Theed locked out of their home by a password they don't have. The terminal, which has the password is light-years away, on another planet and further along in the game.

To get the password and unlock the door, players must travel to the Uscru District on Coruscant. This area is only accessible after completing the story mission A Wrestle with Wesell, which is in Episode II: Attack of the Clones. This means that players can only complete this quest after beating Episode I and a bit of Episode II.

Once the Uscru District is available, players only need to travel there and enter the Corellian Cantina. This establishment can be found on the northern side of the lower area of the city.

Players must play as a Protocol Droid, like C-3PO or E-3PO to access the terminal and gain the password. As soon as the player interacts with that terminal, they have what they need to unlock the door.

Travel back to Theed and hunt down the person with the locked door. Approach the door and open it to complete the quest and claim the reward.

The reward for the Locked Out challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

This quest, like many minor adventures in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, rewards the player with a Kyber Brick. Though there are a ton of these lying around in the game, every one of them counts.

Kyber Bricks are an upgrade material that can be used to improve the power of class abilities. There are ten classes in the game, nine of which have a set of four unique powers that aid them in combat.

By gathering Kyber Bricks, players can better arm themselves to face the game's challenges. Through simple tasks like this one, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets players increase their skills.

