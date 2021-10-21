How to complete the Long Drop Treasure Hunt in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is full of treasure hunts that you can embark on to grab some incredible artifacts throughout Yara.

Treasure hunts are just one of the ways to explore the island of Yara, but they may be the most brain-racking. They require plenty of patience and some Indiana Jones-like adventuring skills.

The Long Drop is a Far Cry 6 treasure hunt found in La Joya. It takes place at the dam in this location and eventually gives you access to an awesome stash once the hunt is completed.

Far Cry 6: How to complete Long Drop

The Long Drop on the Far Cry 6 map (Image via Ubisoft)

You will be able to find the Long Drop treasure hunt on the Far Cry 6 map. It is in the southwestern portion of the La Joya region. Mark the location and follow it to the dam.

Once you approach the dam, head to the small building attached to it. An orange box rests on the wall right next to the door. Interact with that box to read the treasure hunt note.

The note to start the Long Drop treasure hunt (Image via Ubisoft)

This will start the Long Drop treasure hunt in Far Cry 6. Turn right and move along the catwalk. You will come to a large broken area where you can see a worker falling to his death and getting caught by a rope on his leg.

Go around that area with the ladders or the grappling point above the broken catwalk. Find the control room now and get on the roof. Drop to the balcony, look through the window, and shoot the lock off the door across from you.

Go to that door, enter, and find the side room. There's a paper you can read with a set of tasks that must be done to power the dam. Those tasks require you to:

Active the sluice controls by the calendar

Press the button on the side of the hydraulic monitoring machines

Turn the pressure valve

Go back to the main console and hit the last button

The worker's body (Image via Ubisoft)

Once all of these Far Cry 6 objectives have been completed, you can head back outside to the broken catwalk from before. Grapple and descend to the worker's body.

Retrieve the key from the dead worker and climb back up. Go to the note that first started the Long Drop treasure hunt and enter the door. The chest inside can be opened with the key and holds the treasure.

