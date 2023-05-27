How to complete Maca’s Special Place side quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will encounter various characters requiring assistance while exploring the map. These side quests offer valuable rewards upon successful completion, so they are worth your time. However, some of them are far from simple. The Maca's Special side quest will require you to explore the Ninjis Shrine as part of the challenge.

Entering Ninjis Shrine instantly grants rewards to players, though there are various puzzles to solve as well. Finding the Shrine could be challenging since it is located deep within the misty woodlands. To help you, here is our guide to the Maca's Special side quest.

How to find Ninjis Shrine and complete Maca’s Special Place side quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To initiate this quest, you have to engage in a conversation with Maca in Korok Forest. Maca will provide information regarding a Green Swirl (Ninjis Shrine) situated in the heart of the Great Hyrule Forest.

Maca will mention the presence of a Floating Island. (Image via Nintendo)

Additionally, Maca will mention the presence of a Floating Island (Bravery Island) that can be observed from Sky Island. In order to access the Floating Island, you'll need to make use of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower located above the Great Hyrule Forest.

Utilize your paraglider to advance (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Once you ascend from the Thyplo Ruins Skyview Tower, you'll find yourself floating above the North Hyrule Sky. Utilize your paraglider to advance, and after a brief period of floating, you'll stumble upon Bravery Island.

You'll encounter another Shrine known as the Simosiwak Shrine (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Upon stepping onto Bravery Island, you'll encounter another Shrine known as the Simosiwak Shrine. Move to the left of the Shrine and leap into the air to spot the greenery rings of the Ninjis Shrine.

The greenery rings will be clearly visible. (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

The leap will help you land at the precise location of the Ninjis Shrine. Acquiring Rauru's Blessings inside will be easy. You will receive a powerful Mighty Construct Bow and The Light of Blessing.

