The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower location and how to solve it

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is one of the many The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom towers that help you see more and more of the land of Hyrule. Many of these require some kind of puzzle or solution to get them working, and this is one of them. The more you explore this vast world, the more important these towers become. Otherwise, you just travel in darkness without knowing what awaits you on the world map. This tower is found north of the Lost Woods, and while a little complicated, it’s nothing that the Hero of Time can’t handle.

Billson will warn you that the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is out of commission, but with a little work, you can get it going and reveal the rest of this region to make your exploration in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom just a little bit easier.

How to easily solve Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is found north of the Lost Woods, so it’s a pretty decent trek through the land of Hyrule to get to it. You can find it at the coordinates [1845, 099, 1242]. Unfortunately, this tower isn’t working right now, so it’s up to Link to figure it out and set things right at this tower.

When you get to the tower, look to your right for a platform floating in the air. Use the Ascend ability to fly up to it in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Once you’re there, you’ll see a pair of rockets lying on the platform. Connect these to the top of the floating platform and activate them. That will get you to the next part of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower puzzle.

You’ll notice a platform on top of the tower, and that’s what’s causing the issue here. Float or glide down to one of the corners of the top of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower. You’ll glide right down under the platform that’s covering the top.

It’s a simple matter of using the powerful Ultrahand ability to grab the platform, pull it away, and put it somewhere else. As long as it’s not on top of the tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the puzzle at Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower will be complete.

Just head back to the bottom, activate the tower, and soar into the air like always. Now that the map is uncovered, there’s plenty to see and do in this zone, from shrines to side quests.

While this Skyview Tower might have seemed complex, there are several ways to solve this puzzle. You can also head to one of the other floating platforms - but beware of construct enemies. You can take those rockets and put them on the obstructing one and launch them into the sky.

Whichever way you solve it, this one’s simple enough and will give you visual clarity across the region you’re currently in within The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

