The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Lindor's Brow Skyview Towers location and how to solve it

Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower is incredibly important in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This is a location that allows you to see more of the map of Hyrule clearly. The tower is located on a floating island in the center of a lake, making it stand out. It’s always worth it to have access to these locations, as they serve two important functions. It allows you to see the map of the region you’re in, and it also serves as a fast travel location for Link in this adventure.

Thankfully, there are quite a few ways you can tackle Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, depending on what sort of approach you want to take. There’s an incredibly simple solution, and then there’s the solution I crafted during my review.

How to easily get to Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

While exploring the Hyrule region, you might accidentally stumble upon this tower. Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower is west of Hyrule Castle and beyond North Hyrule Plain. It is located at the coordinates [-1901, 1243, 0297], and you really can’t miss it. It’s a massive tower that’s sitting on a floating rock.

At first, you might not be sure what to do, but as soon as you see the Hudson Construction building station, the solution to this The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom puzzle should become clear. If you want to quickly and efficiently access Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower, here’s all you have to do.

Using the Ultrahand ability, grab the longest planks you can among the building materials, and put them together vertically to create a lengthy bridge. At this point, all you need to do is to hoist it up into the air with Ultrahand and make yourself a platform to get onto the tower’s area easily.

However, my solution was different. I had just unlocked the paraglider and was keen to use it anywhere. Upon reaching the construction area for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower, I built my own tower. You can place a plank on the ground and create a tower that goes just high enough to paraglide into the rocks.

You might need an extra block of Stamina for this, it’s just another option. If you have some Zonai-powered Springs, you could also launch yourself into the air to paraglide safely to the tower. Once you get to Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower, just activate it, go flying into the air, and you’ll see far more of the map.

From here, you can reach several shrines and other important parts of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. All the Skyview Towers are worth exploring, and thankfully, this is a very easy puzzle to solve.

