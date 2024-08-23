The Mad Tiger is one of many Yaoguau Chiefs you'll encounter during your time with this Black Myth Wukong. Unlike most optional bosses, you will have to follow a questline in order to reach the Mad Tiger. There aren't a lot of directions given for this quest, as is the case with most quests in this title. Moreover, defeating this Chief can prove to be a tricky task.

But, we've got you covered. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to complete the Mad Tiger questline in Black Myth Wukong.

How to find the Mad Tiger in Black Myth Wukong

You will need the Rattle-Drum Key Item to find the Mad Tiger (Image via GameScience)

To find the Mad Tiger Yaoguai Chief in Black Myth Wukong, you will need the Rattle-Drum Key Item. This can be found by defeating the Tiger's Acolyte, who can be found on a bridge past the Crouching Tiger Temple. Now you need to visit three specific locations and use the Rattle-Drum there.

The first location where you need to use the Rattle-Drum is located near the Windrest Hamlet Keeper's Shrine. From the Keeper's Shrine, head back and through the large gate. After getting through the gate, take a left, and you should come across a house surrounded by withering corpses.

Once you reach a location, it will be indicated by blurry vision and a prompt to use the Rattle-Drum. To reach the second location, travel to the Valley of Despair Keeper's Shrine and head down the path where you fought the Second Prince of Flowing Sands. Head through the door and you should come across a bridge.

Head inside this well to face the Mad Tiger (Image via GameScience)

From here, you should be able to spot a ruined building. Head through this building to reach the second location. Finally, the third location can be reached by heading back to the area where you fought the Earth Wolf. Here you'll be able to find a Statue Altar, behind this there will be a will.

Upon using the Rattle-Drum for the final time, you'll be able to summon a spirit who will call you inside the well. When you jump inside, you will find the Mad Tiger waiting for you. To finish the Mad Tiger questline, you will need to defeat him. Here are some tips to do so.

Tips to easily defeat the Mad Tiger in Black Myth Wukong

The Mad Tiger in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

With the right strategy, defeating the Mad Tiger can become a very simple task. To make short work of this boss, we'll be using the Red Tides transformation, the A Pluck of Many spell, the Immobilize spell, and the Wandering Wight spirit. You'll also want to equip your best armor and weapon for this fight.

Follow the steps below to easily defeat the Mad Tiger in Black Myth Wukong:

Before you get close enough to start the fight, make sure to use the A Pluck of Many spell. With your duplicates ready, rush in and immediately use the Immobilize spell.

Now, we'll be relentlessly attacking the Mad Tiger boss until our duplicates run out. If done correctly, you can easily take out half of this boss’ HP before your duplicates disappear.

After your duplicates are fine, immediately use the Red Tides transformation and continue using the heavy attacks till the transformation wears off. Make sure you're close to the Mad Tiger when this happens.

Now get as close to the Mad Tiger as possible and use the Wandering Wight spirit. If you've followed all the steps correctly, the Mad Tiger should only be hanging on by a loose thread by now.

Simply rush in and land a couple of combos to take him out and finish the Mad Tiger questline in Black Myth Wukong.

Defeating the Mad Tiger isn't a difficult job (Image via GameScience)

The trick to this fight is to stay on the offensive and use all your best moves as fast as you can. If done right, you'll barely give the Mad Tiger enough time to react. Listed below are all the items you'll receive for defeating the Mad Tiger:

Blood of the Iron Bull

1023x Will

Yaoguai Core

Stone Spirit

Mad Tiger Spirit

That covers everything you need to know to complete the Mad Tiger questline.

