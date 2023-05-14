How to complete Makasura Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom offers players numerous content. With over 150 shrines to discover in the game, the sequel to Breath of the Wild stands out as one of the best open-world releases in 2023. However, players who have discovered most shrines in Tears of The Kingdom have wondered how to solve them. As such, the Makasura Shrine falls under one of the most difficult puzzles.

Although players will have a simple way to complete it, this article offers a straightforward path to solve the Makasura Shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.

Accessing and finishing Makasura Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom's Makasura Shrine is located near the Rikoka Hills around the mountains.

Makasura Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo Entertainment / Wow Quests YouTube)

You can access the area with the help of the coordinates 1772 -1048 0165. Here is how you can access it:

Make your way to the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower.

The Makasura Shrine is located at the top right of the tower.

Make your way into the tower by crossing the green gate.

Climb the tower up by ascending towards the wall.

Upon reaching the top surface, you will see an L-shaped structure lying in front of you.

Rearrange the structure in a ramp-like shape, ensuring the downward slope faces the other side.

Stand on top of the ramp and shoot the bottom of the ramp with an arrow. It will elevate you, and you can use the glider to move across the structure.

You will see another similar L-shaped structure in front of you. Take it and align it to the ramp side facing you.

Stand on the elevated area of the ramp and jump from it towards the railing.

Upon going inside, you will see a flat ramp-like structure. Attach the target part with the structure kept beside it.

Then align it so you can jump upwards. Shoot the bottom of the structure to make your jump.

You will make your way towards a ledge with a chest on it. Open the chest to receive a Fairy Tonic.

Come down and reset the ramp to its flat position again. Use it to go out of the railings.

Take the L-shaped ramp and place it so you can make it to the next structure. Take the flat ramp from the open gate placed on your right side and attach it to the L-shaped ramp.

Stand on the edge of the flat ramp and use the structure to make the jump across.

You will be at the end of the Makasura Shrine. Access it to get the "Light of Blessing" crystal.

The reward can be a helpful item that Link can use while exploring the world.

The aforementioned guide should help anyone attempting to finish the Makasura Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom without much fuss.

