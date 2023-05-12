How to defog the map in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is Nintendo's latest Switch-exclusive action-adventure title. The game follows the character called Link on his quest to find Princes Zelda. As you play, you'll encounter many enjoyable activities and vast areas to explore in the imaginary kingdom of Hyrule. However, to start exploring the open world of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will want to make sure you can point things out on your own on the map.

The first step is to defog the map, which will be covered in a layer of clouds when the game starts. This guide will tell you exactly how you can go about doing that.

Clearing map fog to reveal the surface in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Here are the steps you need to follow to defog different regions of the map in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Step 1: Meet Purah at Lookout Landing after you jump from the Great Sky Island. This will activate the "Crisis at Hyrule Castle" quest. Your goal is to find Captain Hoz in this mission.

Step 2: Once the quest is activated, you will see a highlighted location on your map. You can use the minimap to navigate and find your way to the location, which will soon be revealed as the Hyrule Castle.

Step 3: As you run through the terrain, you will cross the Kyononis Shrine. Keep heading northwards until you encounter a giant gate, which will be closed. Don't worry, though, as you can easily navigate around it from the right side.

Step 4: Keep running ahead as the path takes you till you pass the third guard. Afterward, you will see an archway where you have to use the Ascend ability to reach the top.

Step 5: Exit from the Ascend, and you will reach the First Gatehouse. Your game will autosave your progress at this point.

Step 6: This is where you will meet Captain Hoz.

Step 7: After you have spoken to Hoz, return to Purah and activate the Skyview Tower by talking to her and connecting your Purah Pad to the terminal. Doing this will also lead to Purah handing you the Paraglider.

Step 8: After the dialogues, you will have to step on the blue platform, which will scan you with Doctor Octopus-like arms and then launch you into the air.

Step 9: Once in the air, the game will automatically scan the area covered by the Skyview Tower to reveal the Surface Map and the Sky Map.

This is only the start of the process, and completing these steps will defog the region of the map called Lookout Landing. There are a total of fifteen regions in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which are named as follows:

Lookout Landing

Lindor’s Brow

Rospro Pass

Pikida Stongrove

Typhlo Ruins

Eldin Canyon

Ulri Mountain

Upland Zorana

Hyrule Field

Sahasra Slope

Popla Foothills

Rabella Wetlands

Mount Lanayru

Gerudo Canyon

Gerudo Highlands

You will have to visit each of these regions individually as you play through The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and defog the map using their respective Skyview Towers. This will be an essential exercise as it allows you to travel fast to these regions using the towers as terminal points.

