How to complete Makurukis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom consistently allows players to explore different gameplay styles by engaging them in various experimental-based challenges with unique abilities. These add a layer of intrigue to the game. For example, Ultrahand enables them to align objects, Fuse allows them to combine objects with weapons, and Ascend grants them the ability to ascend or move upwards. These abilities greatly enhance the overall enjoyment and excitement of the challenges present in the title.

One of the major benefits that these abilities offer is their effectiveness in tackling the obstacles found in Shrines. Successfully completing the said tasks necessitates skillful and strategic utilization of these abilities.

While not all Shrines demand their usage, certain locations incorporate target-oriented challenges. These are moderately tricky, requiring precision and careful maneuvering to accurately hit the targets.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom guide: Steps to complete challenges in Makurukis Shrine

The Makurukis Shrine can be found near the Mount Rhoam area. It presents a relatively simple trial known as Combat Training: Archery. As you venture inside, you will encounter a Construct Soldier armed with bows.

Inside the Shrine you will encounter a Construct Soldier (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

It's crucial to note that any other actions or strategies you might employ during this challenge will be ineffective, as you are strictly limited to using the bow as your primary weapon.

Your objective is to focus solely on the head of the Construct Soldier (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

In this challenge, your objective is to focus solely on the Construct Soldier's head and you need to accurately strike it right at the center. Once you successfully hit the head of one Construct Soldier, the difficulty of the challenge will increase as you will then have to target two more of the same entities.

Take caution and aim for their heads (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Take caution as you aim for their heads while skillfully avoiding their counterattacks. Once you manage to hit the heads of all three soldiers, the challenge will be complete.

Your way to the reward will now become clear. Upon entering the reward room, you will discover a Treasure Chest holding a powerful weapon known as the Strong Construct Bow. It will greatly assist you in your mission by allowing you to eliminate targets from a long range. Once you have obtained the Strong Construct Bow, proceed to obtain the Light of Blessing.

