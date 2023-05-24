How to complete Mayausiy Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, players can utilize unique abilities that serve a dual purpose, aiding them in battles and overcoming the challenges within The Shrines. While these Shrine challenges offer enjoyable gameplay, it’s important to note that not all guarantee an equally entertaining experience.

Certain Shrines in this title demand clever tactics and the utilization of specific Abilities to conquer their obstacles. In Tears of the Kingdom, each Shrine challenge presents a distinct set of requirements. Some may necessitate the elimination of Construct Soldiers, while others rely on the clever usage of Ultrahand ability for constructing objects to create paths.

However, the Mayausiy Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom stands apart as it diverges from the need for abilities or combat skills. It instead emphasizes the player’s problem-solving abilities. This guide highlights sequential steps and valuable techniques to effectively solve the puzzle encountered within the Mayausiy Shrine.

Here’s how you can complete the puzzle of Mayausiy Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Head towards the right side of the chamber (Image via Nintendo)

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom, you can find Mayausiy Shrine in the Tabantha Frontier, specifically in the Forgotten Temple area. The shrine features a challenging puzzle referred to as “Building Block.” As you enter the chamber, head towards the right side, where you’ll encounter several white Blocks.

Utilize the Ultrahand ability to align the Block shapes (Image via Nintendo)

To successfully solve the puzzle, utilize the Ultrahand ability to align the Block shapes accurately. Move the Blocks accordingly, following the configuration depicted in the image above. Adhering to the correct pattern in the image will help you save time.

Defeat the Construct Soldier (Image via Nintendo)

Your path to the next area will become available if you have successfully aligned the Blocks in the first area. Proceed forward, and you will encounter an area with a Construct Soldier. Defeat the Construct Soldier and continue to encounter another set of Blocks, arranged more complexly this time.

You can arrange the blocks randomly (Image via Nintendo)

Before aligning the blocks, direct your attention to the upper right section of the chamber, where you’ll spot a treasure chest. Utilize the Ultrahand ability to arrange the blocks to facilitate easy access to that area.

Feel free to randomly align the Blocks at your convenience since your objective is to acquire the treasure chest. As you reach there, you’ll discover a Treasure Chest holding a valuable item called the Large Zonai Charge, which will significantly assist you in charging the Zonai devices on your journey.

Rotate the Blocks and position them (Image via Nintendo)

After obtaining the Large Zonai Charge, you must align the Blocks. Rotate the Blocks and position them as mentioned in the image above. Remember that to solve the puzzle. You need to rotate the Blocks to fit perfectly into the positions in the middle of the chamber.

Poll : 0 votes