How to complete the Moon Bathed Deep quest in Genshin Impact: All 5 tasks walkthrough

The Moon Bathed Deep quest series is a relatively long ordeal for some Genshin Impact players to complete.

The first quest is straightforward as it only involves the player talking to Tsuyuko, and that's it. After the dialog is over, Genshin Impact players must complete four other quests (in any order) before attempting the finale.

Each of the four initial quests is short and only has one primary objective for players to overcome. The final quest is longer but still straightforward to complete.

All five Moon Bathed Deep quests walkthrough in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can collect 160 Primogems in less than an hour (along with numerous other rewards) by completing this event. Here are all five Moon Bathed Deep quests and how to complete them:

"Eye of Watatsumi"

The sealed shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players go to the marked location and read the stone tablet. They will be instructed to "Break the seal over the shrine." To do this task, they must use Elemental Sight and look for the three Elemental Orbs.

Elemental Orb location #1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are two Ruin Destroyers in this location. After the player deals with them, they should use Elemental Sight to find the Elemental Orb. A strong Anemo attack or two will efficiently destroy an Elemental Orb, although Genshin Impact players can use any strong attacks.

Elemental Orb Location #2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Three Anemo Specters spawn in this location. Besides that, Genshin Impact players must eliminate the Elemental Orb and move on to the final area.

Elemental Orb Location #3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Two Mutant Electro Slimes and four Electro Slimes are in this location. The player can choose to dispose of the Elemental Orb and ignore the slimes if they wish.

Either way, the player must go back to the shrine to obtain the Spirit Pearl. They should now be done with 1/5 of the remaining Moon Bathed Deep quests.

"Fang of Watatsumi"

The "Fang of Watatsumi" quest location (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Moon Bathed Deep quest is the most combat-intensive one out of the four initial quests. Genshin Impact players must defend a Ley Line Monolith for five minutes. To start this part, players must go to the quest location and read the stone tablet.

Killing an enemy reduces the time limit by five seconds. However, there are several ways to pass "Fangs of Watatsumi." The first is the easiest, and it simply involves the player wiping the floor with every enemy.

However, not all players have well-built units, so they may have to rely on the two Thunder Dwellings nearby. Grab some Electrogranum to trigger some powerful AOE DMG.

A player creatively passing this Moon Bathed Deep quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Alternatively, Genshin Impact players can block off a weak enemy (like a Hilichurl Archer) and wait out the time limit. Geo constructs work well in this scenario. Players can also move the weak enemy far away from the Ley Line Monolith.

Once the time limit expires, collect the Spirit Pearl to finish this Moon Bathed Deep quest. They should now be 2/5 done with the Moon Bathed Deep quest series.

"Fin of Watatsumi"

The fish statues puzzle in this Moon Bathed Deep quest are easy to solve (Image via Genshin Impact)

Head over to the quest location and read the stone tablet. This Moon Bathed Deep quest is more puzzle-oriented compared to the previous one. All Genshin Impact players have to do is orient the fish statues to point to the center of the platform.

Go to a fish statue, and rotate it. Keep on turning it until it's aligned with the center platform. Do the same for all fish statues on a platform, and activate the Mysterious Pillar nearby.

Note: Genshin Impact players do not have to solve both platforms at the same time. They only need to solve the puzzles on one platform and then move on to the next one. The process is the same for both puzzles.

Collect the Spirit Pearl from the shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rotate each fish statue until one sees the blue line course through to the center. If done correctly, the player can collect the Spirit Pearl.

They should now be 3/5 done with the Moon Bathed Deep quest series.

"Tail of Watatsumi"

Another shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Moon Bathed Deep quest involves the player using Electrogranum to light up some lanterns and then defeat the Fatui enemies afterward. Head to the shrine location and read the stone tablet.

Grab some Electrogranum, and stand next to each of the six unlit lanterns for roughly a second. Once it lights up, go to the next lantern and light them all up. If it's not done correctly, Paimon will say, "Oh no... Looks like we can't take too long."

The player must light up these six lanterns with Electrogranum in this Moon Bathed Deep quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

If done correctly, some Fatui enemies will show up. Eliminate them all, and head back to the shrine to pick up the last Spirit Pearl.

Genshin Impact players should now be 4/5 done with the Moon Bathed Deep quest series.

"Heart of Watatsumi"

The locked gate (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the Genshin Impact player has completed all other Moon Bathed Deep quests, they can return to Tsuyuko. Talk to her, and head to the gate (players will need to jump off the cliff to see it). Interact with the gate and submit all required items to advance.

There will be several rotating fish puzzles to complete here. These puzzles are identical to the one found in "Fin of Watatsumi." There will be several Hydro Mimics to defeat along the way.

The player will eventually see a cutscene and can collect the Key of the Deep. Talk to Tsuyuko to finish the final Moon Bathed Deep quest.

There are also secret blueprints in this area. They are hidden behind a rock left of the cave's entrance. Use a Claymore or Geo user to break the rock and open the treasure chest.

It's not required for the Moon Bathed Deep quest series, but it will save time in the future should the player want the new furnishings.

