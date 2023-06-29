Needs of the Many is one of the most exciting side quests in Final Fantasy 16. It's part of the Righting Wrongs main quest, which involves Clive traveling to Lostwing to find a missing person and battling a gigantic Hill Gigas monster. Like most side quests in the game, this one can also be easily completed as long as you have an idea of what you are doing.

This article will tell you all about the Needs of the Many in Final Fantasy 16, including how to complete it and what rewards you get for completing it.

How to complete Needs of the Many in Final Fantasy 16?

Speak with Alban to start the side quest (Image via Square Enix)

Players can start this side quest after completing the Righting Wrongs main quest. The side quest can be started by finding and interacting with Postmaster Alban, who will ask you to look for his missing friend, Randal.

Here are the steps you need to follow to complete this task:

Fast travel to Lostwing after accepting the quest.

Head northeast into The Hanged Man pub.

Find and interact with Quinten at the bar.

Quinten will tell Clive to head to Laubert's Pass to find Randal.

Travel to Laubert's Pass through Cutter's Gate.

Keep moving until you arrive at the green circle on the map.

Here, you will find Quinten's comrade, who will tell you what happened with Randal.

Keep heading south after this interaction.

As soon as the path ends, you must fight a Hill Gigas and three Hill Goblins.

Defeat these enemies and find Randal's body behind the cart.

Return to Quinten to complete the side quest.

How to defeat the Hill Gigas and Hill Goblins?

The Hill Gigas fight in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Dealing with the Hill Goblins will be much easier than the Hill Gigas, so defeating them before starting with the Hill Gigas is recommended. Try to use Eikonic AoE attacks such as Upheaval, as they are good for dealing with the Goblins. Like most monsters in the game, the key to beating the Hill Gigas is countering it after dodging its moves.

The Hill Gigas has a dangerous move where it smashes its club into the ground, causing a shockwave. Try and dodge this attack as soon as you see it lift the club or jump over the shockwaves. It also has another attack where it attacks you directly with the club, which can be dodged easily.

The only fatal attack of the Hill Gigas you need to be wary of is its Big Swing. This attack carries on for a long time. Your best bet to avoid it is to move completely away from the Gigas as soon as it starts. If you are cornered by this move, just try and dodge as many hits as you can before the attack ends.

Follow the above tips, and you can beat the Hill Gigas and Hill Goblin in no time.

What are the rewards for completing Needs of the Many in Final Fantasy 16?

Inform Quinten of Randal's fate to complete the mission (Image via Square Enix)

Here are the rewards you will receive for completing Needs of the Many in Final Fantasy 16:

30 Wyrrite

30 Sharp Fang

1 Meteorite

20 XP

All three items are useful in crafting and will help you upgrade your armors and swords.

