How to complete 'No Arm in Asking' in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is chock-full of characters, many of whom have unique missions associated with them. Even side characters get their time in the light, like Zuckuss.

One prime example is Ponda Baba. He once had an unfortunate run-in with Obi-Wan Kenobi, which resulted in Ponda losing an arm. He’s been living with it ever since, but players can change that in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Ponda Baba and Doctor Evazan are still handing around the very cantina where the event took place. Doctor Evazan wants to help his buddy with a new arm. By accepting this, the side mission No Arm in Asking begins.

A guide to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's mission - No Arm in Asking

To finish No Arm In Aasking in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, two things are needed: 1) a new arm and 2) someone to perform the procedure. This leads the player to Hoth, Kashyyyk, and Jakku.

On the Wookie planet of Kashyyyk, speak with Grakchawwaa. After landing on the planet, head north into the nearby building and through the door on the right. Keep going north and you will find Grakchawwaa in the buildings just outside the South Wroshyr Tree.

Grakchawwaa needs droid arms smuggled off Kashyyyk and onto Tatooine. After accepting 'Armed and Ready,' the cargo will automatically be on the ship. Prepare to battle Imperial pilots and a bounty hunter in space on the way to Tatooine.

Now, on Hoth, accept the mission 'Party People.' Speak with 2-1B in Echo Base, who’s located in the southwestern corner of the base. 2-1B will gladly help reattach an arm to Ponda Baba, but the droid needs parts. Gather all four parts on Jakku and Tatooine.

Scrap Part #1 : Inside a downed Star Destroyer on Jakku. Use a lightsaber to cut the door.

: Inside a downed Star Destroyer on Jakku. Use a lightsaber to cut the door. Scrap Part #2 : Purchase from a merchant in Jakku’s bazaar, after talking with the residents. It costs 5,000 Studs.

: Purchase from a merchant in Jakku’s bazaar, after talking with the residents. It costs 5,000 Studs. Scrap Part #3 : Purchase from a merchant in Mos Espa, located in the northwestern tip. It costs 10,000 Studs.

: Purchase from a merchant in Mos Espa, located in the northwestern tip. It costs 10,000 Studs. Scrap Part #4: Speak with a Jawa in Jundland Wastes using a protocol droid. Head to the mark location. Destroy scrap in the area until the part is found.

Upon returning to 2-1B, Party People will be complete and the droid will assist you. Go back to Tatooine and speak with Doctor Evazan in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. With everything in order, Ponda Baba will have a brand new arm.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan