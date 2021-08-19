How to complete the Olympus Race in Splitgate

Splitgate has weekly race challenges for players to complete and the Olympus Race is the latest trial for players to take on. Last week was the Pantheon Race, and if players were able to take on the race, the Olympus Race won't be too foreign.

However, Splitgate has only become more popular over time, and it is happening fast. That means many players are likely unaware of what the Olympus Race is, or how to complete the trial.

The Olympus Race in Splitgate is essentially a time trial race on a specific map. Players need to reach disco balls in a set order to reach the end of the trial.

In order to do so, Splitgate players need to use their portal skills to move fast and collect the disco balls as quickly as possible. There are no weapons or enemies to worry about, only the disco ball objectives around the time trial map.

To complete the Olympus Race, players will need to collect 24 disco balls in total. With enough practice, getting all of the objectives can happen fast, as long as portal placement is optimal.

It may take a few tries to get a quick time, but completing the race shouldn't be too difficult once players know what they are up against.

Once the trial is completed, a reward of 10,000 EXP will be given out. To earn the EXP, it doesn't matter how fast players finish the Olympus Race. As long as players collect the balls and cross the finish line, the reward is given out.

How to begin the Olympus Race in Splitgate

Starting races in Splitgate can be confusing because the options are moved out of plain sight, but it's still fairly simple. First, players will want to head into the Training menu.

The menu selection makes sense considering the races are one of the best ways to learn quick portal movement is Splitgate, especially for new players.

After the Training menu has been selected, there will be a Race section that players can select. Once inside, there will be map selections and differing time trials. In this case, players want to select the Olympus Race.

Considering the race is part of the weekly challenge in Splitgate, players should act fast before there is a new rotation for the time trials. It doesn't take long and the 10,000 EXP is an easy bonus.

