What is a portal kill in Splitgate?

Portals in Splitgate can be used for more than advanced traversal, and in the right hands, they can even be used for portal kills. They're tough to pull off and they even offer up a nice trophy of achievement when executed correctly.

Splitgate has already proven itself to be a popular first-person shooter in a market that has some huge competition. It carved out a unique space for itself by melding two types of games into one that worked incredibly well. These two games are Halo and the classic Valve game, Portal. In Portal, however, the protagonist is attempting to solve puzzles rather than secure portal kills.

That won't matter in Splitgate, where players can attempt portal kills to their heart's content, provided they have the skill. But first, they'll need to know exactly what a portal kill is. Well, it's a bit more complicated and chance-based than simply killing a player through a portal. Killing players in their portal or shortly after entering a portal does not count.

Instead, players in Splitgate need to have a player go through their portal and fall to their death. Not only does the player need to go through without being aware, but they also need to fall to their death at full HP.

How to know if the portal kill was successful in Splitgate

Getting the portal kill can be tricky because of all the variables that surround it. One of the major ones is the full HP requirement. Enemies at half-health that fall into a portal trap will not be considered a portal kill unless a future update is implemented.

While players wonder if they'll get a full portal kill after an enemy plummets to an unfortunate end, they'll need to wait for a challenge notification. This could be in the form of a steam notification or console trophies and achievements. Frustratingly, they won't appear right after a portal kill happens in Splitgate. Any trophies or achievements that are completed will only pop up after the match ends.

If players are successful in their own portal kill, at the end of the match, the trophy or achievement called "Trickster" will be added. It may take some time to get the initial portal kill, especially because it is semi-reliant on the enemy's movement, but players who put in the time will certainly unlock the achievement.

