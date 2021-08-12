What is the Pantheon Race in Splitgate?

Weekly challenges in Splitgate task players with trying out some of the different modes, and the Pantheon Race is one of the modes in rotation. Without the weekly challenge, players may have glanced right over the mode, but it's worth it for the rewards.

The Pantheon Race rewards players with 10,000 EXP and can be completed within the weekly challenge. Furthermore, it's a fantastic way to practice movement and portal skills within Splitgate without having to worry about getting shot or interrupted. It's a free space to move fast with a time trial for added pressure.

Players who want to take on the Pantheon Race should expect a single-player map that has a race as the goal. The objective is to make way to the glowing disco balls that are scattered around the map or the race. Collecting them as fast as possible is the main objective for the Pantheon Race, and players can continue to run it in order to shave time.

There are no weapons or enemies within the Pantheon Race mode, and it's simply a test of speed and the skill that players have with their portals. Getting a super-fast time isn't required to earn the Weekly Challenge rewards, but there does seem to be a limit or a cut-off considering the mode is a race.

How can players start the Pantheon Race in Splitgate?

The Pantheon Race is a great way to train in the portal mechanics within Splitgate, and with that in mind, it makes perfect sense that the mode would be found in the Training menu.

Once players have made their way to the training menu, the next step is to head to the Races section, and there will be a host of selections to choose from. The Pantheon Race is one of those selections, and players can choose the mode from there.

Players who want to get the challenge done or simply participate in the Pantheon Race should act fast. Considering that the mode is part of a weekly challenge, many players will want to get in on the game, whether it's for the rewards or simply the practice that it gives in Splitgate.

There may be a hurdle, though, and that is the queue time system that exists in Splitgate right now. With the volume of people participating, players may need to wait in line for the Pantheon Race.

Edited by Shaheen Banu