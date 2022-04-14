Dragonsnake Bog is a location found on Dagobah in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Dagobah is where Luke Skywalker travels to find Jedi Master Yoda to help with his training. This takes place in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and its One With the Force mission can be done at the same time.

Players need to have a force user, such as a Jedi or Sith character, to complete One With the Force. Playing through the main story and using Luke Skywalker means it can be done right away in Dragonsnake Bog.

How to finish One With the Force in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

This is one of the symbols players can find to help finish the challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

The giant puzzle in the center of Dragonsnake Bog is how players will complete the One With the Force mission. There are four wooden boards, each with different symbols.

The right symbols need to be displayed in order to finish the challenge. This can be done with a Jedi or Sith character. Luke Skywalker and others available during free play can be used.

Here's how to complete One With the Force in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Head to the middle of Dragonsnake Bog on Dagobah with a force using character

Look for the appropriate symbols in the surrounding area

The number of flames above the symbol indicate which board the symbol will go with

The first two answers are on the north side of the area at a dead end

The third symbol is in the bottom west corner of the map

The fourth symbol is located just north of the third symbol in a tree near a pond

The boards reveal the symbols that are used as the answers to the puzzle

While the symbols are in the Star Wars dialect of Aurabesh, they resemble real life shapes, letters, and numbers

They should be displayed in the following order — V, Square, 7, K

Go back to the puzzle in the center of Dragonsnake Bog

Use the force to place the boards in the order given above

If done correctly, the boards will click into place

One With the Force will be completed once the boards are put in the proper order. Once done, the reward for the challenge will be given to players in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

What is the reward for One With the Force?

Kyber Bricks can be found in a variety of ways in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

A Kyber Brick will pop out and be rewarded to the player once One With the Force has been completed. Kyber Bricks are larger, translucent, and blue compared to other Lego Star Wars bricks in the game.

Hundreds of Kyber Bricks can be found in the game and are used to upgrade characters' class-specific abilities. Usually, it costs a certain amount of Kyber Bricks and studs to purchase an upgrade.

Players can open the in-game menu, navigate to the Upgrades tab, select a class, and choose a skill to upgrade. It will notify players as to how many Kyber Bricks are needed in order to purchase the upgrade.

