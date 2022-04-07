How to get rid of Gold blocks in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players will come across several Gold blocks in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but the game doesn't immediately explain what to do with them.

The Gold blocks are a secret throughout most of the game until players learn how to break them and uncover what is hidden inside. It is almost impossible to break them open during the main story missions.

The golden crates are easily opened during the free play mode of the latest Lego Star Wars title. With a bounty hunter character selected, players can shoot them until they pop.

How to break open Gold blocks in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Mandalorian locks on to a Gold block (Image via TT Games)

Players will find these Gold blocks that look like secret chests or crates in nearly every level of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. They are limited when it comes to who can open them, however.

Many bounty hunter characters can be unlocked in the game, but most of them are only available to break these Gold blocks open during a free play session. Often, the story character won't be a bounty hunter.

Here is how to open up the Gold blocks with a bounty hunter in tow:

Find any Gold block while controlling a bounty hunter character

Follow the prompt to fire upon the Gold block

Continue firing at the Gold block

Watch as its glow becomes stronger and stronger

With enough continuous blaster fire, the Gold block will explode

After the explosion settles, collect the treasure that was hidden in the Gold Block

The Gold blocks typically contain one of the translucent blue blocks known as Kyber Bricks. There are many of these to find throughout the many episodes of the Star Wars saga.

All bounty hunter characters

Dengar is one of many bounty hunter characters (Image via TT Games)

There are 16 launch characters that players can unlock who fall under the bounty hunter category. These can be obtained through various means, such as completing missions or using a code.

Here is each available bounty hunter:

4-LOM

Aurra Sing

Bazine Netal

Boba Fett

Bossk

Carib Diss

Dengar

Greedo

IG-88

Jango Fett

Jango Fett (Casual)

Leia (Boussh Disguise)

Rothgar Deng

Zam Wesell (Human)

Zam Wesell (Alien Face)

Zuckuss

They will do the trick when it comes to blasting the Gold blocks open in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Switch over to one and start shooting.he reward will be easily acquired.

