How to complete Oromuwak Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has numerous side quests and shrines. These shrines feature puzzles that can be overcome with the appropriate use of abilities. Each one features either battle-oriented or puzzle-based trials. Additionally, there are shrines that provide seemingly simple challenges that become deceptive once players actively participate.

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you can find the Oromuwak Shrine near the Tabantha Hills region. The challenges in this shrine demand a keen perception of the surroundings because there are several rockets and rail carts within the challenge areas that can serve as valuable tools.

This guide outlines how players can effectively utilize the rail carts and rockets found within the challenge areas to accomplish the challenge of Oromuwak Shrine.

Everything you need to do to complete the challenge of Oromuwak Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Upon entering the shrine, you'll discover a spacious chamber with a prominent circular structure resembling a target. It is located on the left side. On the right side of the chamber, you'll notice a collection of Zonai rockets.

Use the Ultrahand ability to move the Rocket (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

In this area, you have to use the Ultrahand ability to move the rocket and position it at the midpoint of the spot. Hit the rocket to initiate its launch straight into the center of the Circle. As soon as the Circle is hit, a pathway will open for the next area.

You can place two rockets as well (Image via Nintendo)

Upon reaching the next area, you will encounter a rail cart. To activate it, you need to place a rocket inside the cart. Once activated, the cart will take you to your destination. Utilize the Ultrahand ability to retrieve the rocket from the previous room and place it onto the cart. Once it is in position, proceed towards the next area.

Divert your attention to the topmost part of the chamber (Image via Nintendo)

Upon reaching the next area, you will encounter two rail carts. Your ultimate destination, which grants The Light of Blessing, can be found on the left side. However, before reaching your the destination, divert your attention to the topmost part of the chamber, where you will discover a treasure chest.

Place the rocket in the Cart (Image via Nintendo)

Place the rocket in the cart and strike it. This will take you toward the upper section. Once you reach the upper section, open the treasure chest to acquire a ruby.

After obtaining the ruby, proceed to descend and utilize the Ultrahand power to place the rocket in the cart. Proceed towards your final destination and receive the Light of Blessing.

That is all you need to do to complete the challenge posed by the Oromuwak Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

