How to complete Overwatch 2 Discord quest (February 2025)

With the start of Season 15, Blizzard partnered with Discord and introduced the Overwatch 2 Discord quest to all users. Along with all new features, the developers reintroduced Loot Boxes to players, which they can acquire for free. After completing the collaboration quest, you can acquire a decent number of these Loot Boxes. While the quest objective is quite easy to complete, you may wonder how you can claim the free rewards.

We will discuss how you can complete the Overwatch 2 Discord quest and acquire its rewards.

How to finish the Overwatch 2 Discord quest and what are its rewards?

Completing the Overwatch 2 Discord quest is fairly simple. Here are the steps you should follow to finish the mission:

The Redeem Code tab on Battle.net client (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard)

Open Discord and go to settings.

Navigate over to the “Gift Inventory” section and click on it.

Then, hit the “View Quests” that will redirect you to the Quests section.

From there select the Overwatch 2 Discord quest and click on “Accept Quest.” When you accept it, select what platform you play the game on. (If you play on Console, make sure to connect your console account with Discord before playing Overwatch 2)

After accepting, run Overwatch 2 and play it for a total of 15 minutes. Once you have accumulated enough time, the quest will automatically be completed.

How to claim the Loot Boxes

Claim the code after playing Overwatch 2 for 15 minutes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Discord)

Once you have completed the quest, click on “Claim Reward” to get your free Loot Boxes. Unlike some Discord quests where you must connect both the game and Discord accounts, this one gives away a redeemable code. If you are wondering how you can claim the redemption code, refer to the following section:

Firstly, copy the reward code from Discord.

Then, open your Blizzard client (Battle.net) and click on your profile icon on the top right of the client, which will open a drop-down menu.

In the menu, you can see a “Redeem Code” option. Click on it to open the Code Redemption screen.

Paste the code in the blank section and hit the “Redeem Code” button.

After you finish this process, the 5 Loot Boxes will be added to your account. Launch the game to open them.

Those using the Blizzard website to redeem the Discord code can follow the aforementioned process as they are identical. The only difference is you must open your Battle.net account on your browser. Keep in mind that this Discord quest will be available until February 25, 2025. Hence, we advise you to complete this mission as soon as possible.

