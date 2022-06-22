How to complete a Perfect Pass in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Mario Strikers: Battle League players will need to learn how to pass the ball in order to use the rest of their team and not be a ball-hog.

Every action in the new Mario soccer game has a chance to be perfected. A Perfect Pass is one that ensures the ball gets to a teammate without any problems.

Players can use this advanced technique to drive down the pitch and set up a goal. It can be done by performing a pass, charging the ball while it's on its way, and then passing one more time to perfect it.

Timing is essential for a Perfect Pass in Mario Strikers: Battle League

A Perfect Pass can be done at any time in Mario Strikers: Battle League (Image via Nintendo)

Completing a Perfect Pass can be difficult at first, but players will eventually get the timing down. This will allow them to send the ball perfectly to their teammates every single time.

Here is how to make sure the pass is perfect:

Press B or Y to start a pass

Press B or Y immediately after the ball is on its way to an ally to charge it

Make the pass one more time right when it is done charging

It will reach the receiver to perform a perfect pass

Players need to keep an eye on the ball at all times here. Timing is essential and knowing the position of the ball as it correlates to the teammate receiving the pass is the most important part of making it perfect.

Use a Perfect Pass to get the ball to a teammate near the goal or keep it away from an aggressive defender. The effects give teams a massive advantage when the ball is in their possession.

The effects of a Perfect Pass in Mario Strikers: Battle League

A Perfect Pass cannot be disrupted in Mario Strikers: Battle League (Image via Nintendo)

Players will notice a bright trail glowing behind the ball. It will match the color of the team that performed the pass. When a Perfect Pass in Mario Strikers: Battle League is completed, it cannot be interrupted.

The ball can be stolen or players can be removed from the passing situation while the Perfect Pass is being charged, though. Ensure there are no defenders nearby while setting up the pass.

Dave Cozy 🇲🇽🇨🇦 @DavemanCozy #NintendoSwitch Futbot won't tell you this: you can do perfect shots and passes by yourself, team pass not necessary to start chaining them. Try finishing a dribble or a loose ball with a perfect shot #MarioStrikers Futbot won't tell you this: you can do perfect shots and passes by yourself, team pass not necessary to start chaining them. Try finishing a dribble or a loose ball with a perfect shot #MarioStrikers #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/fm2rYt5MOr

Any opposing player that gets in the way of a Perfect Pass when it is launched will be hit and stumble backwards. They will be stunned for a short moment, allowing the passing team to have a man-advantage.

The Perfect Pass will have increased speed and accuracy, getting to its destination with no issues. The Perfect Pass can be performed in a combo. Players can immediately send another Perfect Pass to a teammate even further down the field.

Be sure to utilize the Perfect Pass with other maneuvers. Couple it with a Perfect Shot, a Perfect Direct Shot, or a Perfect Dodge against opponents moving in for a tackle. This will see the ball get to the opposing goal quickly and efficiently.

