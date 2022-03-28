How to complete the Prime Icon Moments Socrates SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has introduced the Prime Moments versions of two icons as part of the SBCs, and one of them features the legendary Brazilian footballer Socrates. Prime Icon Moments provides the finest version of legendary footballers who have retired from the game. There are different ways to get a Prime Icon Moments card in the game, but the SBC provides a definite way.

Prime Icon Moments cards can be obtained from the markets, but their supply is limited. This results in the cards having a steep price on the market. However, players can avoid that by completing the SBC for the Iconic card of Socrates. All they will need to do is complete the tasks of the Prime Icon Moments SBC within the stipulated time to add the card to their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

Tasks, costs, and review of the Prime Icon Moments Socrates SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Born Legend

Minimum 11 Rare players

Minimum 11 Bronze players

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

2) Rising Star

Minimum 11 Rare players

Minimum 11 Silver players

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

3) Doctor Socrates

Minimum 1 Brazil player

Minimum 84 Team Rating

Minimum 75 Team Chemistry

4) European Adventure

Minimum 1 Serie A player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week

Minimum 84 Team Rating

Minimum 70 Team Chemistry

5) Top Notch

Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player

Minimum 85 Team Rating

Minimum 65 Team Chemistry

6) 86-Rated Squad

Minimum 86 Team Rating

Minimum 60 Team Chemistry

7) 86-Rated Squad

Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player

Minimum 86 Team Rating

Minimum 60 Team Chemistry

8) 87-Rated Squad

Minimum 87 Team Rating

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

9) 87-Rated Squad

Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player

Minimum 87 Team Rating

Minimum 45 Team Chemistry

10) 88-Rated Squad

Minimum 87 Team Rating

Minimum 40 Team Chemistry

Socrates' Prime Icon Moments card has an approximate completion cost ranging between 1,200,000-1,350,000 FUT coins based on the platform. Any use of fodder from a player's collection will result in lowering the costs.

The SBC is available to players for 13 weeks at the time of writing.

Review of the Prime Icon Moments Socrates SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Socrates' Prime Icon Moments is a 92-rated CAM card with some decent stats. The 86 Pace could have been better considering how important it's for the meta. The 95 Dribbling is well supported by the 4* Skill Moves. Finishing won't be any issue with 95 Shooting and 5* Weak Foot.

The card is an excellent one, but the major issue seems to be with the price. A lesser completion cost would have been better for the Prime Icon Moments SBC.

