How to complete the Prime Icon Moments Socrates SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has introduced the Prime Moments versions of two icons as part of the SBCs, and one of them features the legendary Brazilian footballer Socrates. Prime Icon Moments provides the finest version of legendary footballers who have retired from the game. There are different ways to get a Prime Icon Moments card in the game, but the SBC provides a definite way.
Prime Icon Moments cards can be obtained from the markets, but their supply is limited. This results in the cards having a steep price on the market. However, players can avoid that by completing the SBC for the Iconic card of Socrates. All they will need to do is complete the tasks of the Prime Icon Moments SBC within the stipulated time to add the card to their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.
Tasks, costs, and review of the Prime Icon Moments Socrates SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
Tasks of the SBC
1) Born Legend
- Minimum 11 Rare players
- Minimum 11 Bronze players
- Minimum 50 Team Chemistry
2) Rising Star
- Minimum 11 Rare players
- Minimum 11 Silver players
- Minimum 50 Team Chemistry
3) Doctor Socrates
- Minimum 1 Brazil player
- Minimum 84 Team Rating
- Minimum 75 Team Chemistry
4) European Adventure
- Minimum 1 Serie A player
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week
- Minimum 84 Team Rating
- Minimum 70 Team Chemistry
5) Top Notch
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player
- Minimum 85 Team Rating
- Minimum 65 Team Chemistry
6) 86-Rated Squad
- Minimum 86 Team Rating
- Minimum 60 Team Chemistry
7) 86-Rated Squad
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player
- Minimum 86 Team Rating
- Minimum 60 Team Chemistry
8) 87-Rated Squad
- Minimum 87 Team Rating
- Minimum 50 Team Chemistry
9) 87-Rated Squad
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player
- Minimum 87 Team Rating
- Minimum 45 Team Chemistry
10) 88-Rated Squad
- Minimum 87 Team Rating
- Minimum 40 Team Chemistry
Socrates' Prime Icon Moments card has an approximate completion cost ranging between 1,200,000-1,350,000 FUT coins based on the platform. Any use of fodder from a player's collection will result in lowering the costs.
The SBC is available to players for 13 weeks at the time of writing.
Review of the Prime Icon Moments Socrates SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
Socrates' Prime Icon Moments is a 92-rated CAM card with some decent stats. The 86 Pace could have been better considering how important it's for the meta. The 95 Dribbling is well supported by the 4* Skill Moves. Finishing won't be any issue with 95 Shooting and 5* Weak Foot.
The card is an excellent one, but the major issue seems to be with the price. A lesser completion cost would have been better for the Prime Icon Moments SBC.
