How to complete Puzzle Master SBC in FIFA 22

As its name implies, Puzzle Master is one of the most difficult SBCs to complete in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT). This puzzle-solving quest is sure to frustrate players because of its ridiculously tough requirements. At least seven of the eleven players in the squad must have a loyalty bonus.

This means that to conquer this SBC, gamers must have packed, or played 10 games with, some of the Players they'll employ. While there are several answers to Puzzle Master in FIFA 22, this article offers one that is reasonably-priced and easy to imitate.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Everything to know about the Puzzle Master SBC

Puzzle Master SBC in FIFA 22 has a very specific set of requirements. However, this does not mean that players must strictly follow the solution given here. They can swap some of the cards for those that they can acquire more easily.

Squad Conditions

Exactly 9 Nationalities in Squad

Exactly 7 Leagues in Squad

Max 3 Players from the same Club

Min. Team Rating: 82

Min. Team Chemistry: 85

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Squad(s) to be submitted: 1

Group Rewards: x1 Rare Mega Pack

Squad Building Guide

Recommended squad for Puzzle Master SBC (Image via FUTBIN)

Here's a recommended team for solving Puzzle Master SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team:

GK: Muslera (Uruguay/Galatasaray) - 81 OVR - Süper Lig

Muslera (Uruguay/Galatasaray) - 81 OVR - CB: Coates (Uruguay/Sporting CP) - 83 OVR - Liga NOS

Coates (Uruguay/Sporting CP) - 83 OVR - CB: Sanchez (Colombia/Tottenham Hotspur) - 79 OVR - EPL

Sanchez (Colombia/Tottenham Hotspur) - 79 OVR - CB: Sule (Germany/Bayern Munich) - 82 OVR - Bundesliga

Sule (Germany/Bayern Munich) - 82 OVR - LM: Bale (Wales/Real Madrid) - 82 OVR - La Liga

Bale (Wales/Real Madrid) - 82 OVR - CDM: Ndombele (France/Tottenham Hotspur) - 82 OVR - EPL

Ndombele (France/Tottenham Hotspur) - 82 OVR - CAM: Højbjerg (Denmark/Tottenham Hotspur) - 83 OVR - EPL

Højbjerg (Denmark/Tottenham Hotspur) - 83 OVR - RM: Gosens (Germany/Atalanta) - 83 OVR - Serie A

Gosens (Germany/Atalanta) - 83 OVR - RW: Asensio (Spain/Real Madrid) - 83 OVR - La Liga

Asensio (Spain/Real Madrid) - 83 OVR - ST: Onuachu (Nigeria/KRC Genk) - 79 OVR - 1A Pro League

Onuachu (Nigeria/KRC Genk) - 79 OVR - LW: Bongonda (Belgium/KRC Genk) - 77 OVR - 1A Pro League

Squad details:

Formation: 3-4-3

Rating - 82

Chemistry - 87

Contains Players from the following Leagues - Süper Lig (1), Liga NOS (1), Bundesliga (1), Serie A (1), La Liga (2), 1A Pro League (2), EPL (3).

Contains Players from the following Nations - Colombia (1), Wales (1), France (1), Denmark (1), Spain (1), Nigeria (1), Belgium (1), Uruguay (2), Germany (2).

Price of the squad on different platforms:

PlayStation - 8,600

Xbox - 8,700

PC (Origin) - 8,750

The ratings for the team are given below:

PAC (Pace) - 74

SHO (Shooting) - 68

PAS (Passing) - 70

DRI (Dribbling) - 75

DEF (Defense) - 64

PHY (Physical) - 77

After completing the FIFA 22 Puzzle Master SBC (Hybrid Leagues set), players will get a Rare Mega Pack, which contains 30 rare items worth 55,000 coins. Upon completing the whole League and Nations Hybrid collection of SBCs, FIFA 22 players will receive 13,000 coins and a special kit.

Edited by Siddharth Satish