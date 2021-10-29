How to complete Puzzle Master SBC in FIFA 22

As its name implies, Puzzle Master is one of the most difficult SBCs to complete in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT). This puzzle-solving quest is sure to frustrate players because of its ridiculously tough requirements. At least seven of the eleven players in the squad must have a loyalty bonus.
This means that to conquer this SBC, gamers must have packed, or played 10 games with, some of the Players they'll employ. While there are several answers to Puzzle Master in FIFA 22, this article offers one that is reasonably-priced and easy to imitate.
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Everything to know about the Puzzle Master SBC
Puzzle Master SBC in FIFA 22 has a very specific set of requirements. However, this does not mean that players must strictly follow the solution given here. They can swap some of the cards for those that they can acquire more easily.
Squad Conditions
- Exactly 9 Nationalities in Squad
- Exactly 7 Leagues in Squad
- Max 3 Players from the same Club
- Min. Team Rating: 82
- Min. Team Chemistry: 85
- Number of Players in the Squad: 11
Squad(s) to be submitted: 1
Group Rewards: x1 Rare Mega Pack
Squad Building Guide
Here's a recommended team for solving Puzzle Master SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team:
- GK: Muslera (Uruguay/Galatasaray) - 81 OVR - Süper Lig
- CB: Coates (Uruguay/Sporting CP) - 83 OVR - Liga NOS
- CB: Sanchez (Colombia/Tottenham Hotspur) - 79 OVR - EPL
- CB: Sule (Germany/Bayern Munich) - 82 OVR - Bundesliga
- LM: Bale (Wales/Real Madrid) - 82 OVR - La Liga
- CDM: Ndombele (France/Tottenham Hotspur) - 82 OVR - EPL
- CAM: Højbjerg (Denmark/Tottenham Hotspur) - 83 OVR - EPL
- RM: Gosens (Germany/Atalanta) - 83 OVR - Serie A
- RW: Asensio (Spain/Real Madrid) - 83 OVR - La Liga
- ST: Onuachu (Nigeria/KRC Genk) - 79 OVR - 1A Pro League
- LW: Bongonda (Belgium/KRC Genk) - 77 OVR - 1A Pro League
Squad details:
- Formation: 3-4-3
- Rating - 82
- Chemistry - 87
- Contains Players from the following Leagues - Süper Lig (1), Liga NOS (1), Bundesliga (1), Serie A (1), La Liga (2), 1A Pro League (2), EPL (3).
- Contains Players from the following Nations - Colombia (1), Wales (1), France (1), Denmark (1), Spain (1), Nigeria (1), Belgium (1), Uruguay (2), Germany (2).
Price of the squad on different platforms:
- PlayStation - 8,600
- Xbox - 8,700
- PC (Origin) - 8,750
The ratings for the team are given below:
- PAC (Pace) - 74
- SHO (Shooting) - 68
- PAS (Passing) - 70
- DRI (Dribbling) - 75
- DEF (Defense) - 64
- PHY (Physical) - 77
ALSO READArticle Continues below
After completing the FIFA 22 Puzzle Master SBC (Hybrid Leagues set), players will get a Rare Mega Pack, which contains 30 rare items worth 55,000 coins. Upon completing the whole League and Nations Hybrid collection of SBCs, FIFA 22 players will receive 13,000 coins and a special kit.