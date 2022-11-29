How to complete Quaking Hollow Vanaheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok: Guide, rewards, and more 

While exploring Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok, Kratos will have several optional Favors to complete. Many of these will take place in hidden areas that can be unlocked after besting Heimdall.

Among these is Quaking Hollow, which will culminate in a battle against the powerful dragon, Crag Jaw. Taking place in The Sinkholes, it’s very much a missable Favor, since Kratos doesn't have to unlock the hidden locations of Vanaheim to complete God of War Ragnarok.

Here's what you need to know about the Quaking Hollow Favor, and its powerful boss, Crag Jaw the Dragon.

Overcoming the Quaking Hollow Favor and Crag Jaw battle in God of War Ragnarok

Rewards

Kratos EXP: 4,500

4,500 Atreus EXP: 1,125

1,125 Regenerating Essence Amulet Enchantment

Dragon Claw

Requirement: Access to The Crater (Scent of Survival)

As with many of the Vanaheim Favors in God of War Ragnarok, you must complete Scent of Survival before embarking on this one. It is an optional Favor that leads to opening up the Vanaheim map.

This side quest is important if you want to unlock the Dragon Scaled Armor Set. It requires you to defeat all of the optional dragon hunts, including this one. Between boss fights, farming drakes, and other scaled foes, you’ll need their claws and teeth.

When you hear tremors in The Sinkhole, this God of War Ragnarok Favor will automatically trigger. While traveling through this area, you’ll open a gate near the actual dragon itself. Slay any foes in your path and burn the brambles that prevent you from crawling through a gap nearby.

Once you make your way through this hole, you’ll discover the source of Vanaheim’s tremors: A dragon. Crag Jaw awaits, and he’s not a dragon to be underestimated in God of War Ragnarok. Defeating him grants you a Dragon Claw, which is one item you need to farm for the Dragon Scaled Armor Set.

His attacks deplete a significant chunk of your health bar, but they’re thankfully quite slow. It takes a little wind up before he smashes Kratos. The dragon is fond of regular swipes, unblockable bites, and tail whips you can block break.

You can also simply dodge them if you prefer. When it goes for the charge attack, parry it instead of blocking it. If you do, Crag Jaw gets knocked over, allowing you to deal lots of damage.

At 50% health, the beast will begin combining its attacks. He’ll start ground slamming twice and follow with swipes. You can block break the second swipe. Try to keep to the side of him as much as possible - most of his powerful attacks occur right in front of him.

Between your ally’s attacks, your Runic Attacks, and avoiding hits to build Immolation/Permafrost, it’s quite easy to accrue lots of damage on this drake and overcome him. However, he gets even more aggressive in his last health bubble. He may even use his ground slam three times in a row, so get ready to move out of the way.

Besting him completes Quaking Hollow and puts you one step closer to creating one of the best suits of armor in God of War Ragnarok.

