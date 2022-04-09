×
How to complete the Rebel Bubble Password Trouble in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Enter the locked bubble (Image via Warner Bros.)
Modified Apr 09, 2022 02:21 AM IST
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets players explore the beloved film franchise in its adorable brick-built form. Though the game will see players take on the most iconic battles of the series, it also has plenty of unique challenges throughout.

Rebel Bubble Password Trouble takes place in Gungan City in Episode I: The Phantom Menace. It works much like many of the other password puzzles in the game and can be completed with the help of a couple of characters.

Rebel Bubble Password Trouble in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Rebel Bubble Password Trouble begins when a friendly Gungan who has lost a password, talks to the player. He has left the password to his bubble with a Rebel soldier, but he doesn't know where his friend lives.

Head to the upper decks of the city, then travel to the right. Players will find a bubble locked behind a Hero terminal. Any character of the Hero class can unlock the terminal and enter the bubble.

From there, players will need the help of a Protocol Droid. C-3PO or one of his cohorts will have to interact with the terminal inside to acquire the password.

Players can then return to the original Gungan and use the password to open the capsule. The Protocol Droid must unlock the terminal as well, so both characters are necessary.

Rewards for Rebel Bubble Password Trouble in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The time has finally come to experience the saga like never before! Jump into a galaxy far, far away today! #LEGOStarWarsGame https://t.co/l052beOXfF

While many small adventures like this payout a Kyber Brick, this one comes with a great new unlockable ship. The Rebel Bubble Password Trouble challenge gives the player the RZ-1 A-Wing starship to fly in future missions.

The RZ-1 A-Wing Interceptor first appeared in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. It's a fighter ship, and it's fast and deadly in combat. While the X-Wing might be more iconic, the A-Wing is its uniquely shaped counterpart.

There are dozens of starships that can be unlocked in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The RZ-1 is a solid combat option for those who like to go fast. After beating the space combat sections, players can take them on in Free Play mode and bring in whatever ship they want.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga often gives out excellent rewards for very easy challenges. Players should leave no bubble unexplored if they want to find every character, brick, and starship in the massive game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
