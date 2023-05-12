How to complete the Road Ready treasure hunt in Forza Horizon 5

The Road Ready treasure hunt has been added to Forza Horizon 5 as part of the Series 20 High Performance update. This is the hottest event on the playlist, and players can get interesting rewards by completing it. Having said that, it is like every other treasure hunt in the game: it requires you to solve a riddle. Doing so will allow you to locate the treasure chest and help you unlock the rewards.

The Series 20 High Performance events have added new content to Forza Horizon 5. This includes a brand-new stadium track and extra cars to add to your garage. You’ll come one step closer to doing so by completing the Road Ready treasure hunt, as it helps you improve your reward potential from this week's event pass.

The Road Ready treasure hunt is one of the simpler ones to complete in Forza Horizon 5

The first thing to do is to analyze and interpret the riddle to complete the conditions of the Road Ready treasure hunt. Here’s the riddle and how it reads in the game:

“Toys never deal well with asphalt, but perhaps a toy meant for the track does better?”

While the words might initially seem confusing, all you have to do is win a race event in Forza Horizon 5. However, there are some conditions, the first of which is you’ll have to win the race in a Track Toy vehicle. There are several options in the category that you can pick from. If you’re a new player, the cheapest option for this race is the Ford Shelby GT350R 2016.

You’ll also have to race in the Road Racing event. This can be found easily by opening the in-game mini-map and browsing for a blue icon. Once you have completed the race, an orange circle will be visible over the Aerodromo en la Selva.

This location has several hangars, and the treasure chest is in one of them. The landing strip can be found on the South East section near the Barn Find. Go through the hangars on the side of this strip, and you’ll meet the treasure hunt chest. Drive through it to unlock the available rewards as your Road Treay treasure hunt now stands complete.

You’ll get 100 FP and 3 pts for your efforts in the Road Ready treasure hunt. The latter directly contribute towards completing the Winter Dry Season and unlocking rewards available in the higher levels. You can unlock the Audi RS 6 2021 with 20 pts and the Noble M600 for 40 pts.

To max out the rewards from this season's pass, you'll need to get 70 pts by completing different events on the playlist in Forza Horizon 5.

