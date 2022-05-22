How to complete the Rug Pull challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Rug Pull challenge is one of the trickier missions in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This iteration in the Lego Star Wars franchise has gamers go through the same adventures Poe, Finn, and Rey went through in Star Wars Episodes VII-IX. The Rug Pull challenge occurs when the heroes infiltrate Starkiller Base, like in The Force Awakens.

It may not be the simplest mission to complete, but with the right character, it becomes much easier.

Big mission in Lego Star Wars that helps players conquer Starkiller Base

During the Starkiller Queen portion of The Force Awakens, gamers will need to take out a specific bridge. This area is to the left section of Starkiller Base, so gamers are going to want to start working their way there.

It’s super important, though, that gamers pick one of the Scoundrels for this mission. This usually means Han Solo or Chewbacca, unless the player is in Free Play. The reason why a Scoundrel is necessary for this mission is that they can detect weak spots in structures and will be using this ability to destroy this bridge.

A couple of stormtroopers will attack at the beginning of this mission. Gamers can eliminate them, but it’s totally optional. If players just want to get on with the mission and not waste time, they can simply switch to Han Solo or Chewbacca and keep moving left towards the objective.

Han Solo is a great character for this mission (Image via Traveller's Tales)

The aforementioned bridge will have a couple of Imperial forces walking down it; there are also several red tables in the middle of the room. The first thing players should do is duck under one of these tables. If they don’t take cover, they can sustain heavy enemy fire.

Both Chewbacca and Han Solo can spot a purple icon on the side of the bridge, and this is the weak spot. Once the player locks on to this icon, they can fire away, destroy the bridge, and blow the enemy to smithereens. This is the actual “rug pulling” bit of this mission.

Another weak point can be spotted on the side wall. It’s totally optional, but players, if they choose to do so, can blow it up. It’s always nice to get extra coins or to watch legos explode.

That will complete the second challenge in the Starkiller Queen portion of Lego Star Wars.

The final challenge in the area is Snowed In. This challenge involves unlocking a door and eliminating a couple of stormtroopers behind it. Star Wars fans may recognize this bit from the near-end part of the movie. And after Starkiller Queen is finished, all that’s left is to destroy the base and head to the forest for the epic showdown with Kylo Ren.

