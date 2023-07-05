Self-Determination is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 which falls under the main quest - Across the Narrow. When Clive receives a letter from Cole, he heads towards Martha's Rest to check on Dory. He starts a conversation with her and empathizes with her situation, so he decides to help out. By following the steps in this article, you can easily complete the Self-Determination quest.

A step-by-step guide to complete Self-Determination in Final Fantasy XVI

There are 40 side quests in the Hideaway. Those trying to speed-run Final Fantasy 16 can skip the Self-Determination quest since it is not an essential part of the narrative. The quest starts after the Even Weirder Science quest (essential quest) is over. Here is a breakdown of the objectives and rewards of Self-Determination:

Speak with Dorys in the mess

You will start off Self-Determination by reading a letter from the reading table in Clive's Chamber. Read the letter and start the quest by heading towards the Hideway. A cutscene will trigger as you approach the Mess.

Search for Dorys at Martha's Rest

You now have to fast-travel to Martha's Rest. Head west to find Dorys near a building (follow the marked location). Then fast-travel to the south, to the Auldhyl Docks.

Journey to the Baum Arches

Start your journey to the Baum Arches (follow the marked location) and watch the cutscene.

Slay the imperial soldiers

Imperial Soldiers will begin attacking you. You have to slay enemies and end the encounter.

Enemies spoils and rewards related to Self-Determination quest completion in Final Fantasy 16

After slaying the Imperial Soldiers and watching all the cutscenes, you will get some enemy spoils and rewards in Final Fantasy 16. Afterward, you can upgrade Clive's skills with this EXP or Wyrrite.

Rewards:

100 Wyrrite

25 Sharp Fang

1,600 XP

30 Renown

Enemy Spoils:

40 Wyrrite

5 Magicked Ash

810 EXP

163 Ability Points

544 Gil

After slaying the Imperial Soldiers, you will have successfully completed this side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

There are many quests (50 in total) in Final Fantasy XVI, but only some of them are essential to the game's plot. If you tend to collect all the trophies from every game you play, you'll want to complete all of these quests with the help of a walkthrough.

Poll : 0 votes