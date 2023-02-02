How to complete the side mission Premeditated Malpractice in Dead Space remake?

The Dead Space remake brings the classic title to a new generation. But this game is more than a rehash, thanks to many additions and improvements to the core design and formula. The developers have fleshed out the lore by delving into how the USG Ishimura was thrust into a downward spiral with new side quests. One such mission is called Premeditated Malpratice.

This side mission, one of several built from the ground up for this new rendition, attempts to unmask the mystery surrounding the ship's past. It focuses on the backstory of the regenerating Hunter Necromrph, who was once a human and a crew member. This guide will walk players through the mission.

Here is how to complete the Premeditated Malpractice side mission in Dead Space remake

Players must have frozen the Hunter near the end of Chapter 5 in the Dead Space remake. Such is the case because the monster leaves behind a tissue residue in the cryogenic chamber, which players can visit in Chapter 6 to pick up from inside the containment chamber. It is located in the Medical area. With the side mission active, players can now proceed with the objectives.

The first course of action is to analyze the tissue sample. After picking it up, protagonist Isaac Clarke should receive a call from Kendra, prompting him to get it scanned. Open the Missions menu and track the Scan Tissue Sample objective. The info will take players to the Main Lab in the Dead Space remake's Medical sector, where a machine can be used to find a DNA match.

It turns out that Hunter is a mining contractor from Aegis VII called Brant Harris. With the first step completed, Clarke must track down the contagion responsible for Harris' transformation. This step will lead players to Harris' bed in the intensive care area on the fourth floor of Medical to discover associated RIG activity in the form of a holographic recording.

According to the original DNA analysis, Dr. Mercer was Harris' physician and is present for this log. He can be seen convincing Harris to volunteer for his Hunter project. However, Harris mentioned the Ore Storage in the mining sector, which will be the next location of interest marked by the RIG. Note that the mining sector will be reachable during Chapter 7 of the Dead Space remake.

Players may need to wait before being able to reach the Ore Storage. The location is at the end of an area laden with laser traps. Kinesis can be used to block them with boxes to proceed. Once inside, there are stacks of boxes on the left. Use Kinesis again to move them out of the way to get to the terminal behind them. This move activates an audio log revealing Harris' theft activities from the Ore Storage.

With a security report filed against Harris coming to light, head to the Bridge to find details. Head to the Main Atrium and look for the first holographic kiosk on the right. Interact with it to activate another holographic recording between Captain Mathius and Nicole. She is concerned about a miner's death and requests that the Captain urges Mercer to hand over Harris back to her care.

The recording ends with Nicole realizing Mercer is up to no good, but the Captain dismisses her concern. The next stop is Hydropnics, where you must visit the Flow Control area and take the elevator at the corridor's end, taking players to the West Grow Chamber. Take the elevator in the center to the second floor. Go to the Hydroponic Control room, which is in the opposite direction of the elevator's exit.

Take a left to the Nutrition Systems lab, but beware that it has been flooded with toxic gas. Head through the left door to the Diagnostic Lab, which should be hazard free. You'll find an audio log of Mercer talking to Harris during the final moments of his transformation into the Hunter. With this log, the side mission Premeditated Malpractice in Dead Space remake is complete.

Players can return to start this mission at the cryogenic chamber in the Dead Space remake, but the point of no return is Chapter 11. Also, grab all encountered loot, especially in the Nutrition Systems and Diagnostics Lab, which features Nodes and upgrades to pick up.

Dead Space remake is available on PC, PS5, and XSX|S platforms.

